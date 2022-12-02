Fire erupts at former Star of the West Milling Co. in Downtown Kent

Crews are battling a major fire at a former flour mill in Downtown Kent.

Kent State University officials sent an alert at 9:30 a.m. that firefighters are battling a structure fire Downtown. People are advised to avoid the area, and there is "no threat to campus," according to the alert.

Pictures and videos tweeted by KentWired, the student-run campus news website, show the former Star of the West Milling Co. facility engulfed in flames.

The mill was established in Downtown Kent in 1879 by the Williams Brothers and was one of several mills that made Kent a thriving industrial city in its early history, according to Cleveland Historical. It was the city's last fully functional mill until it ceased production in 2016. The historic building and tall grain silos became iconic pieces of the Kent skyline.

A local developer, The Tulips LLC, purchased the property in 2019.

No cause of the fire has been determined and no injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.