Community

Fire erupts at former Star of the West Milling Co. in Downtown Kent

WKSU | By Anna Huntsman
Published December 2, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST
Streetsboro fire truck Kent mill fire
Abigail Bottar
/
Ideastream Public Media
Smoke billows out of a former flour mill in Downtown Kent on Dec. 2, 2022.

Crews are battling a major fire at a former flour mill in Downtown Kent.

Kent State University officials sent an alert at 9:30 a.m. that firefighters are battling a structure fire Downtown. People are advised to avoid the area, and there is "no threat to campus," according to the alert.

Pictures and videos tweeted by KentWired, the student-run campus news website, show the former Star of the West Milling Co. facility engulfed in flames.

The mill was established in Downtown Kent in 1879 by the Williams Brothers and was one of several mills that made Kent a thriving industrial city in its early history, according to Cleveland Historical. It was the city's last fully functional mill until it ceased production in 2016. The historic building and tall grain silos became iconic pieces of the Kent skyline.

A local developer, The Tulips LLC, purchased the property in 2019.

No cause of the fire has been determined and no injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tags
Community KentKent downtown
Anna Huntsman
Anna Huntsman covers Akron and Canton for Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Anna Huntsman