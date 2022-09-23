Morning Headlines: Ohio GOP House candidate misrepresented military service ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Sept. 23:



Ohio GOP House candidate misrepresented military service

Cleveland struggling to hold officers accountable, monitor’s report says

Stark County NAACP calls for 'increased transparency' with Canton police

Northeast Ohio group New Era Young Lords collecting donations for Puerto Rico

Akron City Councilman Shammas Malik will run for mayor in 2023

MetroHealth names Dr. Airica Steed new CEO

Your weather forecast: Mostly sunny and cool

Republican J.R. Majewski presents himself as an Air Force combat veteran who deployed to Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but military documents obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request indicate Majewski never deployed to Afghanistan. Instead, he completed a six-month stint helping to load planes at an air base in Qatar, a longtime U.S. ally that is a safe distance from the fighting. He’s running against incumbent Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur in a redrawn Congressional district considered a Democratic toss-up. Majewski was also present at the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol and has not been charged. [The Associated Press]

The latest report from Hassan Aden, the special monitor overseeing Cleveland’s police reform, said the Cleveland Division of Police still shows a pro-police bias in its investigations of deadly police shootings and lacks staff for internal reviews. The city, meanwhile, told the federal judge overseeing the consent decree that the CDP has met "big picture benchmarks," with a decrease in use of force incidents and more community engagement. [Cleveland.com]

The Stark County NAACP wants increased transparency, police reforms and a community dialogue about qualified immunity in the wake of the grand jury's decision not to indict Canton police officer Robert Huber. Huber shot and killed 46-year-old James Williams, who was firing an AR-15 rifle into the air inside a fenced area at his southwest Canton home on New Year's Day. [Canton Repository]

Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona, the New Era Young Lords are collecting necessities, especially generators for communities farther out from San Juan. Some 62% of 1.47 million customers remained without power Thursday, four days after the storm, amid an extreme heat alert issued by the National Weather Service. A third of customers, or more than 400,000, did not yet have water service. The donation drive starts Friday from noon to three at Lincoln-West High School and really kicks off next week. [WKYC & NPR]

A 31-year-old first-term city councilman, seen as a rising star in Akron politics, has decided to launch a campaign to be the city's next mayor. Ward 8 Councilman Shammas Malik announced his campaign in a video Thursday. If elected, he wants to reduce and prevent gun violence in the city, as well as improve relations between residents and police. [Ideastream Public Media]

MetroHealth has named Dr. Airica Steed as its new CEO, the hospital system announced Thursday. Steed is currently the executive vice president and chief operating officer of Sinai Chicago Health System and President of Mount Sinai and Sinai Children’s Hospital, according to a hospital media release. Steed will assume the position on Jan. 1. [Ideastream Public Media]