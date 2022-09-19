Morning Headlines: Donald Trump rallies for Ohio Republicans in Mahoning Valley ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Sept. 19:



Donald Trump rallies for Ohio Republicans in Mahoning Valley

Former president Donald Trump attracted thousands of people to an arena in Youngstown to rally for Ohio Republican candidates running for office in November. As Trump addressed the crowd, he laid out a bleak description of the current state of America, saying violence is escalating and inflation is hurting families. The rally included U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and other Republican congressional candidates. Gov. Mike DeWine, who’s running for re-election, did not make an appearance at the rally, but he did meet Trump when he arrived at the airport. [Statehouse News Bureau]

Cleveland abortion clinic sees 50% increase in calls after a judge temporarily blocked Ohio’s ‘heartbeat law’

The executive director of Preterm, an abortion provider in Cleveland, told News5 that it has seen a 50% increase in calls since a judge’s ruling temporarily blocking Ohio’s restrictive abortion law. Many of the calls are coming from neighboring states, where abortion is severely curtailed. The judge’s temporary restraining order means abortion clinics in Ohio have returned to providing abortions to pregnant people up to 20 weeks gestation or 22 weeks after the start of the last menstrual period. That was the legal limit prior to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June overturning Roe v. Wade. [WEWS]

Summit County plans gun buyback event

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office will facilitate a gun buyback event, spending up to $55,000 from the county’s general fund on gift cards (to be exchanged for guns), gun locks, educational materials (including legal updates on new laws and gun safety and suicide prevention information), advertising and other related event expenses. “The goal is to take dangerous firearms off the streets,” said Summit County Sheriff’s Office Inspector Bill Holland. [Akron Beacon Journal]

Medical examiner says Summit County is losing ground in hunt for forensic pathologists

Summit County’s medical examiner is concerned about a shortage of forensic pathologists to work as medical examiners. A job posting for a deputy medical examiner has been up for nearly a year, with no interest in the position, which would bring the office up to four forensic pathologists. Medical Examiner Dr. Lisa Kohler said she carries a full caseload, plus the administrative work of being the medical examiner, with the other two forensic pathologists on staff also carrying full caseloads. [Akron Beacon Journal]

Cleveland Browns blow a two-touchdown lead, falling to Jets in season opener

The Browns had a 30-17 lead with 1:55 left when they missed an extra point, gave up a 66-yard TD pass, failed to recover an onside kick and then let Joe Flacco finish them with a 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds left. Some in the sellout crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium booed. [The Associated Press]

Cleveland Guardians scoreless against Minnesota Twins Sunday

The Twins, in third place in the AL Central race, stopped an eight-game losing streak against Cleveland with a 3-0 win. The Guardians lead the third-place Twins by six games in the American League Central Division. Second-place Chicago is three-and-a-half games back. [The Associated Press]