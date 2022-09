Making It: Akron DIY studio Street Craftery brings healing through art

Maker: Da’Shika Street, owner

Business: Street Craftery

Location: Akron

Downtown Akron entrepreneur Da’Shika Street started Street Craftery, a DIY studio, to help the community create art. Street Craftery offers projects for various ages, from making candles to splatter painting.

When unrest hit Akron following a controversial police shooting right after she opened, she closed Street Craftery for a few weeks. However, she took the lead in reopening and invited the community to heal.