Morning Headlines: Ohio Supreme Court declines homeless camp owner's case ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Sept. 14:



Ohio Supreme Court will not hear homeless camp owner's case against Akron zoning officials

The Ohio Supreme Court has decided not to hear the case of Homeless Charity v. Akron Board of Zoning Appeals. Akron activist Sage Lewis is seeking to overturn a city decision barring him from sheltering homeless people on his private property. He now has 90 days to take his case to the U.S. Supreme Court. [Akron Beacon Journal]

Akron police union fights chief on state investigation of Jayland Walker shooting

The Akron police union is demanding that the chief “immediately cease using the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate officer involved shootings” because the outsourcing takes work away from local officers. That’s according to a letter dated June 27 and released by the city this week through a public records request. Chief Steve Mylett asked Ohio Attorney General David Yost for an external review of the police killing of Jayland Walker in June. Until then, only fellow Akron officers investigated fatal encounters with Akron police. [Akron Beacon Journal]

Price tag for new Cuyahoga County Jail climbs to $700M or more

A smaller jail, built for approximately 1,600 inmates, is now expected to cost around $700 million, while a larger jail, built for approximately 1,900 inmates, is expected to cost upwards of $750 million, said Jeff Appelbaum, the county’s jail consultant. The new estimate, made public Tuesday, is a significantly steeper price tag than the county’s most recent estimate, which put the price tag around $550 million. [Cleveland.com]

New Ohio poverty report highlights employment and child care struggles in wake of pandemic

Ohio’s poverty rate is at 12.7% — 0.8% higher than the national rate — which researchers say has been a consistent trend for more than five years. According to the 2022 State of Poverty in Ohio report released by the Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies, the coronavirus pandemic created big challenges for people in poverty who were already struggling. But the OACAA says the new Intel semiconductor plant could signal improvements for people in poverty. [Statehouse News Bureau]

Canton City councilman says police issue is about respect, not race

Three members of Canton City Council walked out of this week’s meeting in solidarity with protesters calling for police reform following a grand jury’s decision not to indict a white police officer in the shooting death of a Black man. Councilman Kevin Hall said he walked out in protest over an incident he witnessed last month where an officer was aggressive toward a community member. He thinks police can be too aggressive, but he does not agree with those who believe the death of James Williams was racially motivated. [Ideastream Public Media]

Poll: Most are not familiar with the man at the center of Ohio’s largest corruption case

A new poll by USA Today/Suffolk University shows 45% of likely Ohio voters have never heard of Larry Householder, the former speaker of the Ohio House, and of those who have heard of him, only 4.4% have a favorable opinion of him. Householder is accused of selling legislation to bail out two nuclear power plants in exchange for a political comeback and paying off personal expenses. If Householder is convicted in federal court, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a permanent ban from serving in the Ohio House. [Akron Beacon Journal]

Guardians beat Angels 3-1 for fifth straight win

Oscar Gonzalez spent his Tuesday night mimicking a basketball jump shot as he rounded second base after his go-ahead two-run blast that led to a 3-1 victory over the Angels at Progressive field. With 22 regular-season games left, the Guardians have a three-game lead over the White Sox atop the American League Central. [mlb.com]

Your weather forecast: High 77, mostly cloudy.

Gradually becoming sunny. Tonight, patchy fog before 3 a.m. and after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear. Low near 52. Tomorrow, Thursday, high 76. Patchy fog before 8 a.m., otherwise mostly sunny. [National Weather Service]