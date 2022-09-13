Morning Headlines: Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon will step down ... and more

Here are our morning headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 13:



Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon will step down

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District announced Monday that CEO Eric Gordon will be stepping down at the end of the school year after 11 years leading the district. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's office confirmed the news in a press release, explaining the mayor's office will partner with the CMSD Board of Education on an "inclusive and effective search process for the new CEO that will include substantial input from the community." Bibb told Ideastream Public Media it was Gordon's decision to step down. Gordon oversaw a significant period of transition and improvement at CMSD. [Ideastream Public Media]

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan proposes civilian review board, calls charter amendment "problematic"

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has officially proposed an ordinance that would create a civilian police review board — a different proposal than the one voters will consider in the November election. Horrigan’s legislation would create an 11-member board that would review complaints against Akron Police and issue recommendations about department procedures and policies, among other responsibilities. It would also create an Office of Inspector General, a police auditor role. [Ideastream Public Media]

With flu season approaching, vaccination clinics scheduled in Mahoning County

Mahoning County Public Health will host flu shot clinics at various locations throughout the county beginning later this month. In a news release, the health department recommended flu shots for everyone age six months and older and people at high risk of developing flu-related complications. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, said last Thursday that other countries are already seeing a rise in flu cases, and the risk of the flu making a big comeback in the U.S. this year is very real. [Mahoning Matters]

Two Ohio members of Congress sponsor bipartisan bill to address labor shortages

Two Ohio members of the U.S. House of Representatives introduced a bipartisan bill that would create a commission of workforce experts to evaluate and create policy dealing with the country's labor shortages. Republican Rep. Dave Joyce of the 14th District and 11th District Rep. Shontel Brown, a Democrat, introduced the Commission on the American Workforce Act in the House this month "to bridge this information gap and overcome the labor shortage crisis undermining America's economy by creating a commission to investigate what has caused these significant changes in the workforce," according to a statement they issued about the bill. [Crain’s Cleveland Business]

Dr. W. Gerald Austen, famed heart surgeon from Akron, dies at 92

Dr. W. Gerald Austen, a renowned cardiac and thoracic surgeon from Akron, has died in Boston at age 92. Austen was a heart surgery pioneer in New England and served as president of the American Heart Association. He was chairman of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, and the namesake of the Austen BioInnovation Institute as well as an endowed chair in polymer science and engineering at the University of Akron. [Akron Beacon Journal]

Cleveland Guardians beat Los Angeles Angels 5-4

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout homered in his seventh consecutive game, one shy of the major league record, but the American League Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat the Angels 5-4 on Monday night. Amed Rosario doubled home Steven Kwan with the go-ahead run in the seventh for Cleveland, which increased its advantage to three games over the Chicago White Sox and five games over third-place Minnesota. [WKYC-TV]

Your weather forecast: Mostly cloudy, humid, high 67.

A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Tonight, mostly cloudy with low around 54. A chance of drizzles. Tomorrow, Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a high near 77. A chance of drizzles and sprinkles.