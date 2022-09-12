Morning Headlines: New poll shows a tight race between Tim Ryan, J.D. Vance ... and more stories

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Sept. 12:



Tim Ryan, J.D. Vance neck and neck in new Ohio Senate poll

Knight Foundation gives the University of Akron $20 million to renovate downtown building

DNA may give convicted Canton man his life back

Kent State University to help train workers for Intel factories in Ohio

Greater Cleveland Partnership launches interactive downtown development map

Discussion between community and Akron police unveils suspicions

The Cleveland Browns win first season opener in 18 years

Tim Ryan, J.D. Vance neck and neck in new Ohio Senate poll

With less than two months to go before Election Day, Ohio U.S. Senate candidates J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan are in a statistical tie. A USA TODAY Network Ohio/Suffolk University poll showed Ryan, a Democratic congressman, with a slight edge over Vance, a Republican author and venture capitalist, 46.6% to 45.6%. That’s well within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points. About 6% of voters were undecided. [The Repository]

Knight Foundation gives the University of Akron $20 million to renovate downtown building

The Knight Foundation is giving the University of Akron $20 million to renovate and rename classroom and learning space at the downtown Polsky Building into a “hub of civic engagement.” The foundation announced the award, along with $11 million in other grants, at its annual philanthropic event in support of the arts in Akron on Sunday evening. The foundation said the newly renovated Polsky Building will bear the names of its founding brothers: John S. and James L. Knight. [Akron Beacon Journal]

DNA may give convicted Canton man his life back

The Fifth District Court of Appeals recently ruled that Eric Brunner is entitled to a new criminal trial thanks to conclusive test results that showed his DNA doesn't match the semen sample from a rape in his criminal case. Brunner was convicted of the rape of one woman and attempted to rape another woman in 1996. He spent 13 years in prison and another 13 as a registered sex offender. The written ruling overruled a decision by a Stark County Common Pleas judge who granted Brunner a new trial on his rape conviction, but not the attempted rape conviction. [The Columbus Dispatch]

Kent State University to help train workers for Intel factories in Ohio

As President Joe Biden hailed the groundbreaking of Intel's semiconductor factories in Licking County Friday, Kent State University announced plans to help train the workforce in response to a request from the tech giant. KSU, along with seven other institutions in Ohio, were selected to collaborate with other universities to train Intel's future workforce. KSU will receive a $1.1 million grant from Intel over three years to develop its programs. [The Record Courier]

Greater Cleveland Partnership launches interactive downtown development map

The Greater Cleveland Partnership hopes to make it easier for investors and developers to grasp downtown Cleveland, through a new online tool that highlights recently finished projects, ongoing construction and big plans. The chamber of commerce published the first version of that tool, an interactive map of downtown and close-lying neighborhoods, on its website early Sunday. But the three-dimensional model is far from finished. The team behind the project expects to keep adding to it, to both track progress and highlight potential opportunities. [Crain’s Cleveland Business]

Discussion between community and Akron police unveils suspicions

A forum Saturday at Burning Bush Church in downtown Akron demonstrated that tensions between police and the city's Black community remain high more than two months after the July 27 shooting of Jayland Walker. The three-hour Cops + Community event, billed as a discussion between police, pastors and the community, also revealed a consensus that the breach won't be easy to repair. "There is a lot of people in the Black community that believe the police department has not taken accountability," said DeJuan Kelker, pastor of Burning Bush Church, at the opening of the discussion. His church organized the event, hoping to begin a healing process. [Akron Beacon Journal]

The Cleveland Browns win first season opener in 18 years

The Cleveland Browns won their first NFL season opener in 18 years with a dramatic, 26-24 victory over former quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina. Rookie Cade York kicked a 58-yard field goal with eight seconds left for the win, averting a late collapse. The Browns were in control for most of the game and had a 20-7 lead entering the final quarter. Nick Chubb ran for 141 yards. Kareem Hunt had 70 total yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. [The Associated Press]