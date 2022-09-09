Morning Headlines: Ohio remembers Queen Elizabeth II ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Sept. 9:



Ohio remembers Queen Elizabeth II

Akron City Council puts civilian police review board amendment on November ballot

Akron Public School students sickened by cannabis-infused gummies returning to classroom

Groups seek temporary restraining order on Ohio’s six-week abortion ban

Residents of Lake County mobile home parks file lawsuit against owners

Guardians begin road series against AL Central rival Twins

Your weather forecast: Sunny. High 83

Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered that the flags of the United States and the state of Ohio be flown at half-staff on all public buildings until sunset on the day Queen Elizabeth II is interred. Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown tweeted that her life of service “was an inspiration to her country and to girls around the world.” Meanwhile, Cleveland’s most recognizable landmark, the Terminal Tower, was dark earlier this morning, its lights extinguished overnight in remembrance. [WKYC]

Akron City Council puts civilian police review board amendment on November ballot

Akron City Council approved a ballot measure to amend the city charter and create a civilian police review board, but several council members expressed concerns. Council Vice President Jeff Fusco said the review board’s proposed powers could conflict with the city’s contract with the police union. Ward 2 Councilman Phil Lombardo, the lone “nay” vote, questioned whether there was a need for the review board, given several internal investigations of the Akron Police Department. The review board petition received enough valid signatures from Akron residents, so council was required by law to put it on the ballot. [Ideastream Public Media]

Akron Public School students sickened by cannabis-infused gummies returning to classroom

Six of the eight middle school students who ate cannabis-infused gummies earlier this week returned to class at Litchfield Community Learning Center in Akron. The students ate the gummies Tuesday morning and reported feeling nauseous and lethargic, according to Akron Public Schools. One student was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. District spokesman Mark Williamson said some of the investigation into the incident has been completed, and “there has been discipline handed down.” The district is still looking into who gave the students the edibles and how many each child ate. [Akron Beacon Journal]

Groups seek temporary restraining order on Ohio’s six-week abortion ban

A judge in Hamilton County is considering whether to grant a temporary restraining order blocking Ohio’s 2-month-old ban on abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat. The ACLU of Ohio and six abortion clinics argue that the clinics and their patients need “immediate relief” as the court considers whether the so-called heartbeat law, formally Senate Bill 23, violated the Ohio Constitution. Judge Christian Jenkins said at the end of a hearing Thursday that he wanted to learn more about whether the Ohio Supreme Court still has jurisdiction over the case. The ACLU and the clinics had initially sued in the Ohio Supreme Court, but withdrew the case due to inaction by the state’s highest court. The state is arguing that the lower court has no standing. [WVXU]

Residents of Lake County mobile home parks file lawsuit against owners

A lawsuit alleging a mobile home operator in Lake County failed to provide lease agreements, overcharged for utilities and harassed predominantly Mexican American residents has been filed with the help of the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland and HOLA Ohio. HOLA Executive Director Veronica Isabel Dahlberg said she started receiving calls from distraught residents in Perry and Painesville two years ago. [Ideastream Public Media]

Guardians begin road series against AL Central rival Twins

The Cleveland Guardians begin a critical series against their division rivals, the Minnesota Twins, in Minneapolis tonight. Cal Quantrill starts for the Guardians against the Twins’ Dylan Bundy. First pitch, 8:10 p.m. The Guardians hold the AL Central lead by one-and-a-half games over the Twins and the Chicago White Sox, who are playing the lowly Athletics in Oakland this weekend. Major League Baseball’s regular season is winding down. It ends Oct. 5. [Associated Press]