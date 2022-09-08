Morning Headlines: Canton police officer will not face charges ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Sept. 8:



Canton police officer who shot and killed James Williams will not face charges

CMHA police release video of officer fatally shooting man; Cleveland police investigating

Akron City Council calls special meeting on civilian police review board charter amendment

Trump endorses DeWine in Ohio governor’s race

Bird flu concerns hit Ohio egg-laying operation

Guardians drop final game of 3-game series in Kansas City

Your weather forecast: Sunny and comfortable today, with low humidity

Canton police officer who shot and killed James Williams will not face charges

The Canton police officer who shot and killed a man on New Year’s Eve will not face criminal charges. A Stark County grand jury has chosen not to indict Officer Robert Huber in the death of James Williams. The officer shot Williams through a fence in Williams’ backyard. Williams was celebrating the new year by firing a semi-automatic rifle into the air. Williams’ family said Officer Huber did not announce himself. [Ideastream Public Media]

CMHA police release video of officer fatally shooting man; Cleveland police investigating

The Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority released body camera video in the deadly shooting of a man by one of its police officers. The video shows Maalik Roquemore charging and punching CMHA Officer Desmond Ragland as Ragland gets out of his police car. According to CMHA, the officer was responding to a call at one of its apartment complexes when Roquemore flagged him down. Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond said its investigation continues. [Ideastream Public Media]

Akron City Council calls special meeting on civilian review board charter amendment

Akron City Council has called a special meeting this afternoon to vote on an ordinance to place a civilian police review board charter amendment on the ballot this November. The Akron NAACP and community activists successfully petitioned for the ballot measure. The Summit County Board of Elections verified the petition’s signatures. Calls for a civilian review board have increased since the deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker in June. [Ideastream Public Media]

Trump endorses DeWine in Ohio governor’s race

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Gov. Mike DeWine in Ohio’s gubernatorial race. Trump called DeWine “an outstanding person” who goes about his job “quietly, but professionally and patriotically.” Trump has been highly critical of DeWine in the past, especially after DeWine acknowledged that Trump lost his reelection bid in the 2020 presidential race. DeWine tweeted that he and his running mate, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, are “grateful” for Trump’s support. [Statehouse News Bureau]

Bird flu concerns hit Ohio egg-laying operation

A huge egg-laying operation in northwestern Ohio has begun euthanizing its flock due to the presence of bird flu. About three million chickens are affected. Agricultural officials confirmed the case at the Defiance County farm over the weekend. The highly-contagious disease has spread to 39 states and has affected more than 43 million wild aquatic birds, commercial poultry and backyard or hobbyist flocks. [Associated Press]

Guardians drop final game of 3-game series in Kansas City

Salvador Perez’s sacrifice fly in the ninth lifted the Kansas City Royals to a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium. Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase took the loss. He blew his first save since May 9. The Guardians still lead the American League Central by two games over the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox. [Associated Press]