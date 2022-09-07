Morning Headlines: Akron groups discuss details of civilian review board ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Sept. 7:



Akron groups discuss details of civilian review board charter amendment

Cleveland police to release body cam footage in deadly CMHA shooting

Cleveland and Akron mayors head to Washington in support of federal stimulus

Trump plans Youngstown campaign stop for Vance

Ohio joins 32 other states in e-cigarette settlement

Ohio Supreme Court upholds Beachwood-Warrensville Heights tax sharing agreement

Guardians beat the Royals

Your weather forecast: Patchy fog early, then sunny. High 78

Akron groups discuss details of civilian review board charter amendment

Community groups in Akron provided more details Tuesday on their proposed ballot initiative to create a civilian oversight board of the city’s police. Supporters said a key part of the plan is to expand and strengthen the role of Akron's police auditor. They said the auditor has no access to records and is currently excluded from investigating any officer misconduct. They say their ballot proposal will give Akron voters a voice in police reform. Mayor Dan Horrigan has submitted a separate police review board plan to city council for approval. [Ideastream Public Media]

Cleveland police to release body cam footage in deadly CMHA shooting

Cleveland Police are expected to release body cam footage today in the deadly shooting of a man by an officer with the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority. CMHA Police Chief Andy González said the officer was called to the Riverside Park, a CMHA housing village on the city’s West Side, for a loud music complaint. The chief said the officer was flagged down and later attacked by Malik Roquemore. The officer allegedly used a taser on Roquemore before shooting him. Roquemore died at a local hospital. Cleveland Police are leading the investigation into Roquemore’s death. [WEWS]

Cleveland and Akron mayors head to Washington in support of federal stimulus

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and other mayors from around Ohio will meet with President Biden at the White House today to talk about federal investments in the state. That includes a historic infusion of COVID-19 pandemic stimulus aid from the American Rescue Plan Act and money to boost computer chip manufacturing from the CHIPS Act. The Ohio Mayors Alliance released a report last week showing how local leaders were spending ARPA money. Thirty Ohio cities were allocated a total of $1.9 billion in ARPA aid. So far, they’ve spent more than $234 million of that money. [WKYC]

Trump plans Youngstown campaign stop for Vance

Former President Donald Trump is coming to Youngstown on Sept. 17 for a rally on behalf of Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and other Ohio candidates backed by Trump. The rally comes on the heels of a federal judge’s decision to grant Trump’s request for a special master to review classified documents and other papers seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. [WOSU]

Ohio joins 32 other states in e-cigarette settlement

Ohio and 32 other states have reached a $438 million settlement with e-cigarette maker Juul over allegations it intentionally marketed its flavored nicotine products to underage teenagers. The tentative deal prohibits Juul from marketing to youth and misrepresenting the level of nicotine in its vaping products. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, in a statement, said the settlement “puts an end to Juul’s trawling for new addicts among our children.” Juul does not acknowledge any wrongdoing in the settlement. The company is trying to reposition itself as a maker of cigarette-smoking cessation devices. [Statehouse News Bureau]

Ohio Supreme Court upholds Beachwood-Warrensville Heights tax sharing agreement

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that a 1997 tax-sharing agreement between two school districts, Beachwood and Warrensville Heights, is enforceable, even though it was never approved by state education officials. The vote was 5-4. The majority sided with Beachwood City Schools, which claimed Warrensville Heights’ school district owed it $5.5 million in tax revenue from tax years 2012 to 2017. Warrensville Heights had objected, arguing that the 1997 agreement was not valid because it was never approved by the Ohio State Board of Education. [WKYC]

Guardians beat the Royals

The Cleveland Guardians beat the Royals, 4-1, in Kansas City. Shane Bieber gave the Guardians’ overworked bullpen a rest. He worked eight innings, allowing just four hits and one run, a homer by Salvador Perez in the fourth. José Ramírez drove in two runs. The AL Central-leading Guardians look to sweep their 3-game series over the Royals tonight. Cody Morris goes up against the Royals’ Zack Greinke. First pitch, 8:10 p.m. [MLB.com]