Morning Headlines: Student loan debt forgiveness not subject to Ohio taxes ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 6:



Student loan debt forgiveness not subject to Ohio taxes

E. coli outbreak, possibly linked to Wendy's, has expanded to six states

9-vehicle pileup in Northwest Ohio kills 1, injures 21

Tornado verified in Boardman Sunday

Wolf recaptured after escaping Cleveland Zoo habitat

Guardians end losing streak, regain AL Central lead

Your weather forecast: Patches of light rain, areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. High 74

Ohioans who have their student loan debt wiped out by President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness program will not have to pay state taxes on the discharge of the debt. “Under current Ohio law, this sort of student loan forgiveness is not taxable,” said Gary Gudmundson, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Taxation. Such decisions will be made on a state-by-state basis. North Carolina and Mississippi recently suggested they would apply a state tax to the discharge of their residents’ student loan debts. [Statehouse News Bureau]

An E. coli outbreak that was first detected largely in the Midwest is growing, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are now reported illnesses in New York and Kentucky in addition to those previously recorded in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Though the CDC said the specific source of the outbreak hasn't been confirmed, many of the people who got sick reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at the fast food chain Wendy's. Officials were not advising people to stop eating romaine lettuce or stop eating at Wendy's. [NPR]

9-vehicle pileup in Northwest Ohio kills 1, injures 21

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a nine-vehicle car crash on Interstate 75 on Sunday that killed one person and injured 21 others. Troopers say a semitrailer was traveling southbound on I-75 in Allen County and crashed into several vehicles that had slowed down due to a separate crash. A passenger in one of the vehicles the truck driver struck was pronounced dead at the scene. [WJW]

Tornado verified in Boardman Sunday

According to the National Weather Service, a small tornado touched down briefly in Boardman at 5:44 p.m. Sunday. Classified as an EF-0, the weakest level of a tornado, it brought 80-mile-per-hour winds with a width of 15 yards and a path of 127 yards. The damage included shingles coming off a commercial building on York Avenue near the Southern Park Mall. [The Vindicator]

Wolf recaptured after escaping Cleveland Zoo habitat

Officials at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said a female Mexican gray wolf “briefly breached its habitat” at about 10:20 a.m. yesterday. Jacqueline Gerling, director of communications at Cleveland Metroparks, said the incident is under investigation. She said officials are still gathering details on how the animal was able to escape and said more information would be released later. No guests or employees were hurt. [The Associated Press]

Guardians end losing streak, regain AL Central lead

The Cleveland Guardians snapped a five-game losing streak, beating the Kansas City Royals, 6-5, at Kauffman Stadium in extra innings. The victory allowed the Guardians to regain sole possession of the AL Central lead. Óscar González hit a two-run double in the 10th inning. Josh Naylor homered twice. Elie Morgan won in relief. [The Associated Press]