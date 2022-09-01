Morning Headlines: Democratic Cleveland City Council president 'livid' over flyer ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Sept. 1:



Your weather forecast: Sunny, High 83

Democratic Cleveland City Council president 'livid' over flyer suggesting he backs GOP governor

Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin said he is not breaking ranks with fellow Democrats to support Gov. Mike DeWine, despite a flyer that surfaced Wednesday listing him as part of a host committee for a fundraiser for the Republican governor. Griffin said he agreed to attend a meeting to discuss a development project near University Circle but had no indication that it was a fundraiser. The council president, who has endorsed Democratic candidate Nan Whaley against DeWine, said he now has no plans to attend the meeting. [Ideastream Public Media]

Investigators probe Columbus police shooting of unarmed Black man

Columbus police released body cam footage Tuesday, hours after an officer shot and killed 20-year-old Donovan Lewis. The video shows officers executing a 2 a.m. raid of a Sullivant Avenue apartment. Lewis was wanted on several outstanding warrants. He was shot as he sat up in bed with something in his hand, that authorities say turned out to be a vape pen. [WOSU]

Cleveland says it can’t charge officer who posted antisemitic tweets years ago

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Police Chief Wayne Drummond say an internal investigation into whether an officer posted antisemitic messages on social media found he did commit “hateful offenses,” but they cannot discipline him for them. They say Officer Ismail Quran posted those messages years before he was hired, and before the city had launched more robust pre-employment, onboarding and training policies. Bibb and Drummond say they’re mandating cultural competency for all employees in the Department of Public Safety, including Quran. [WKYC-TV]

Lordstown EV battery cell plant begins production for GM vehicles

Ultium Cells has started to make electric vehicle battery cells for General Motors from the part maker’s next-gen factory in Lordstown. The plan is to begin shipping cells that will be part of several GM EV models by the end of the year. Early-phase production started in May and ramped to the production launch in August. The factory employs about 800 now and expects to well exceed the 1,100 workers the company anticipated it would need, said Tom Gallagher, vice president of operations. Full production is targeted for late 2023. [Youngstown Vindicator]

Ohio Republican Party chair faces challenge from 'pro-Trump, conservative base'

With less than three months until a major statewide election, the vice chair of the Ohio Republican Party is challenging the chair, saying the conservative wing of the party is frustrated with the chair’s leadership. Summit County Republican Party Chair Bryan Williams accuses Ohio Republican Party Chair Bob Paduchik of “operating as an autocrat, making decisions on his own, not keeping us informed with finances and excommunicating us if we ask questions that he doesn't appreciate or he feels are threatening.” [Statehouse News Bureau]

Ravenna readies for launch of its Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area

Ravenna is the latest Northeast Ohio city to announce it’s creating a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA. Patrons can enjoy alcoholic beverages sold by participating businesses in the area starting this weekend.Patrons will be able to purchase alcoholic drinks from three businesses and enjoy them in the almost 40-acre area surrounding Main Street. [Ideastream Public Media]

The Baltimore Orioles silence the Cleveland Guardians, 4-0, at Progressive Field

Gunnar Henderson homered in his major league debut off Guardians starter Triston McKenzie, who was frustrated by the O’s lineup. He allowed two runs in five innings and threw 97 pitches, 31 of them in the third inning alone. [AP]