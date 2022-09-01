© 2022 WKSU
Making It: Old Soul Sign Co. hand paints vintage signs with a modern twist

WKSU | By Doug Dearth
Published September 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
Making It banner

Maker: Alan Giberson, owner and sign painter

Business: Old Soul Sign Co.

Location: Cleveland

Cleveland resident Alan Giberson was first drawn to hand-painted lettering as a kid when he found himself surrounded by graffiti at a local skate park. As an adult, he studied the craftsmanship behind the lost art of lettering before opening his own shop on the West Side of Cleveland. He specializes in hand-painted signage and gold leaf lettering.

