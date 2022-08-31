© 2022 WKSU
Community

Ravenna readies for launch of its Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published August 31, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT
Ravenna Dora.PNG
City of Ravenna
Ravenna is launching a DORA this Saturday.

Ravenna is the latest Northeast Ohio city to announce it’s creating a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA. Patrons can enjoy alcoholic beverages sold by participating businesses in the area starting this weekend.

Ravenna DORA Map.PNG
City of Ravenna
Patrons in downtown Ravenna will be able to enjoy their drinks in an almost 40 acre area.

Ravenna will be kicking off its DORA Saturday during the Ravenna Rocks Concert Series. Patrons will be able to purchase alcoholic drinks from three businesses and enjoy them in the almost 40-acre area surrounding Main Street.

City Council President Andrew Kluge hopes this will be a way to attract people and help drive development downtown.

“I think the hope is that we’ll be adding a few more DORA establishments in the future," Kluge said.

Currently, patrons can purchase DORA drinks from Tavern 1888, Cimmaron Lounge and West Main Street Winery & Brewery. DORA does not permit people to bring their own drinks and transfer them to DORA cups. No cans, glass bottles or outside drinks are permitted.

Kluge said creating a DORA in Ravenna is something city council has been interested in for over a year.

"And at the time state laws did not allow for a city like Ravenna and the population size to take advantage of the DORA. We have three establishments, and I think at the time you needed five," Kluge said. "So at the beginning of the year when we heard that the rules had changed or the law had changed at the state level, it was reintroduced to city council for discussion."

Kluge hopes more DORA establishments and more small businesses in general will establish themselves in downtown Ravenna in the future.

“I think we’re unique – the city of Ravenna – that we are the county seat, and we have a lot of historical buildings," Kluge said. "So there’s a lot of things that are going on on Main Street specifically with new businesses that might be popping up, and this might be one thing to attract people to the downtown area.”

Kluge said he’s not too worried about criminal activity or rowdiness in the area, especially given the success of DORAs in Kent and Hudson.

“I think just looking at our neighboring communities, there hasn’t been any overwhelming complaints coming from them," Kluge said.

Kluge said city council will continue to check in on the DORA and make any needed adjustments through next year.

DORA will be in effect seven days a week from noon to 11:00 pm or during set events.

Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar covers Akron, Canton and Kent and the surrounding areas for Ideastream Public Media. A Northeast Ohio native and lifelong listener of public radio, she is excited to contribute to Ideastream’s expanding coverage of the region. Abigail started in public radio as a news intern at WKSU. She graduated in 2022 with a bachelor of arts in political science from Kent State University.
