Morning Headlines: Jayland Walker family lawyer calls for transparency ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 31:



Jayland Walker family lawyer calls for transparency from Akron officials, police

Dayton-area abortion clinic says Ohio's six-week ban will force it to close soon

Ohio Supreme Court rejects Oberlin College’s appeal in defamation case

Universities partner to make earning a law degree easier

Water damage closes library in University Heights

Guardians win at home 5-1 against Orioles

Today’s weather forecast: Sunny, High 81

Jayland Walker family lawyer calls for transparency from Akron officials, police

Bobby DiCello, lead attorney for the family of Jayland Walker, questioned why police turned off body cameras and microphones after Walker was shot dead. In a news conference Tuesday, he also called for a private meeting with city officials and a public apology. Meanwhile, Mayor Dan Horrigan presented his own proposal for a citizens oversight board that would review policing policies and focus on community outreach. This comes after activists turned in a petition signed by more than 7,000 people to force a charter amendment creating a civilian police review commission on the November ballot. [Ideastream Public Media]

Dayton-area abortion clinic says Ohio's six-week ban will force it to close soon

Women’s Med, an abortion clinic in Dayton, plans to close in mid-September unless laws restricting abortion in Ohio and Indiana are put on hold. After Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, Ohio’s so-called heartbeat law went into effect. It bans abortion when fetal cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks of pregnancy. A spokesperson for the Dayton clinic said 90% of women seeking abortions have not be eligible for the procedure because of Ohio’s restriction. Referrals to its Indianapolis clinic can’t happen after Sept. 15, when a near total abortion ban goes into effect in Indiana. [Statehouse News Bureau]

Ohio Supreme Court rejects Oberlin College’s appeal in defamation case

Oberlin College’s bid to overturn a court ruling that it must pay $36 million for defaming a local shop owner ended Tuesday when the Ohio Supreme Court voted 4-3 not to hear its appeal. The case, involving a 2016 shoplifting incident involving Black students at Gibson’s and subsequent racial protests, gained national attention, as did the ruling in 2019 that Oberlin defamed the shop owners with accusations of racism. [The Chronicle-Telegram]

Universities partner to make earning a law degree easier

Kent State University and the University of Akron School of Law have partnered to create a seamless path for students to earn a bachelor’s degree and law degree in six years rather than seven. Known as a 3+3 degree program, Kent State undergraduates would enroll when they enter college. More students from Kent State already enroll in the University of Akron Law School than any other school, except for the University of Akron. Kent State earlier this year announced a similar 3+3 degree program agreement with the Cleveland Marshall College of Law at Cleveland State University. [Ideastream Public Media]

Water damage closes library in University Heights

The University Heights branch of the Heights Library System is closed due to water damage, likely caused by a nearby water main break. Water came up through the basement beginning Saturday, a library spokeswoman said. While no books were damaged, carpeting and drywall was destroyed and will have to be replaced. The library hopes to reopen partially as soon as possible, but damaged bottom-floor areas will remain closed for repairs. [Ideastream Public Media]

Guardians win at home 5-1 against Orioles

The Cleveland Guardians got back on track after a tough series in Seattle, beating the Baltimore Orioles at home 5-1 last night. Pitcher Cal Quantrill got the win. He’s 7-0 in his last ten starts and he has never lost in Progressive Field. As September begins, the Guardians lead the American League Central Division.

Today’s weather forecast: Sunny. High 81. Tonight, a few clouds. Low 59. Tomorrow, Thursday, Sunny. High 80. [National Weather Service]

