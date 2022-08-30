© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

University Heights Branch library closed until further notice due to water damage

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published August 30, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT
University Height Branch Library.PNG
Google Maps
The University Heights Branch library is closed until further notice due to water damage.

The University Heights Branch of the Heights Library System is closed until further notice due to water damage.

The library’s Communications Manager Sheryl Banks said they believe there was a water main break this past weekend related to construction on Cedar Road causing water to come up through the basement.

"This happened on Saturday, is when it started, and we think it was a water main," Banks said.

She’s hopeful they will get the library at least partially reopened soon.

“What we’re hoping is that we can get the first floor opened up again as soon as possible, and then the bottom floor where the water damage was is going to take a little longer," Banks said.

Banks said no books were damaged. However, the library will have to fix carpeting, dry wall and paint. Additionally, Banks said some items in storage were damaged.

In the meantime, patrons are invited to visit one of the other branch libraries. Banks said the library has extended holds, so people can still pick up their books. She said if the renovations are prolonged, the library will consider reopening its curbside pickup service, which should be easy since that's how it operated during the pandemic.

Banks said the library will definitely be able to cover all repair costs thanks to its robust buildings and repair budget. Her biggest concern is ensuring the air quality hasn't been impacted by the water damage before welcoming patrons back into the building.

Tags

Community University HeightsLibraries
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar covers Akron, Canton and Kent and the surrounding areas for Ideastream Public Media. A Northeast Ohio native and lifelong listener of public radio, she is excited to contribute to Ideastream’s expanding coverage of the region. Abigail started in public radio as a news intern at WKSU. She graduated in 2022 with a bachelor of arts in political science from Kent State University.
See stories by Abigail Bottar