University Heights Branch library closed until further notice due to water damage

The University Heights Branch of the Heights Library System is closed until further notice due to water damage.

The library’s Communications Manager Sheryl Banks said they believe there was a water main break this past weekend related to construction on Cedar Road causing water to come up through the basement.

"This happened on Saturday, is when it started, and we think it was a water main," Banks said.

She’s hopeful they will get the library at least partially reopened soon.

“What we’re hoping is that we can get the first floor opened up again as soon as possible, and then the bottom floor where the water damage was is going to take a little longer," Banks said.

Banks said no books were damaged. However, the library will have to fix carpeting, dry wall and paint. Additionally, Banks said some items in storage were damaged.

In the meantime, patrons are invited to visit one of the other branch libraries. Banks said the library has extended holds, so people can still pick up their books. She said if the renovations are prolonged, the library will consider reopening its curbside pickup service, which should be easy since that's how it operated during the pandemic.

Banks said the library will definitely be able to cover all repair costs thanks to its robust buildings and repair budget. Her biggest concern is ensuring the air quality hasn't been impacted by the water damage before welcoming patrons back into the building.

