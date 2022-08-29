One more big change coming to U.S. 30 construction project in Mansfield

Ongoing construction on U.S. 30 in Mansfield has been the cause of major traffic backups and accidents in recent weeks. The Ohio Department of Transportation has an update on what drivers should anticipate in the coming months and how best to navigate the area.

Work began in 2020 on the project to reconstruct U.S. 30 between State Route 309 and Fifth Avenue and is on track to be completed in May next year. Ohio Department of Transportation District 3 spokesperson Kaitlyn Thompson has one message for drivers:

“Really with a project of this size we can’t emphasize enough to motorists to slow down. It can be a tight zone in certain areas, so slowing down is good," Thompson said.

Thompson said it's also important to watch out for signs indicating traffic changes.

“And we try our best to help with that by putting up the necessary detour signs or ramp closed ahead signs and giving as much ahead notice as we possibly can and even then some," Thompson said. "I know we’ve added signs to this project.”

ODOT This ODOT map shows the extent of the U.S. 30 reconstruction project in Mansfield.

Thompson said motorists can expect to see one more major traffic change in late September, while work shifts to the west end of the project zone. She said the transportation department will continue to give advanced notice for traffic changes through signs and through social media.

