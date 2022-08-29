Morning Headlines: Columbus teachers, students return to class today ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Aug. 29:



Columbus teachers, students return to class today

Akron Public Schools opens new Garfield Community Learning Center

Canton police chief: Internal review in James Williams shooting coming after grand jury

NASA Glenn invests in small businesses to further mission

Robbie Ray dominant as Mariners top Guardians 4-0

Today’s weather forecast: Increasingly cloudy

Columbus teachers, students return to class today

Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district return to work today in Columbus after they approved a new contract. The vote of the 4,500 members of the Columbus Education Association was 71% percent to 29%. The three-year deal with Columbus City Schools raises pay by 4% each year. The contract also guarantees that all classrooms will have air conditioning no later than the start of the 2025-2026 school year. Air conditioning is an issue in some Northeast Ohio districts today. Summit Academy Elementary in Lorain and Coventry Middle School in Coventry Township will close due to heat today. School officials say the buildings do not have air conditioning. [The Columbus Dispatch]

Akron Public Schools opens new Garfield Community Learning Center

Akron Public Schools celebrated the opening of its 35th community learning center Saturday, a milestone that's part of a massive, 15-year building renovation and construction initiative costing more than $800 million. The new high school, called the Garfield Community Learning Center (CLC), is based on the site of the former Kenmore-Garfield High School. It boasts new amenities meant to encourage students to learn technical skills to give them a head start in the career of their choice. [Ideastream Public Media]

Canton police chief: Internal review in James Williams shooting coming after grand jury

The Canton Police Department will launch an internal use of force review in the officer-involved shooting death of James Williams after a Stark County grand jury decides whether to seek criminal charges against the officer. A grand jury is expected to hear the case soon. [The Repository]

NASA Glenn invests in small businesses to further mission

The brilliant minds at NASA Glenn Research Center are smart enough to know they don’t have all the answers. The Small Business Innovation Research Program seeks proposals for funding from businesses who can advance NASA’s missions. Since 2019, NASA Glenn has funded 29 different projects led by Ohio companies for projects such as advancements in batteries, 3D printing in space and recycling materials. [WKYC-TV]

Robbie Ray dominant as Mariners top Guardians 4-0

Pitcher Robbie Ray dominated the Cleveland Guardians, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 4-0 victory at T-Mobile Park on Sunday. Ray, last year’s AL Cy Young Award winner with Toronto, struck out seven and allowed three hits over seven innings. Seattle took three of four from Cleveland in a potential postseason preview. [The Associated Press]