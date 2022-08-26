New Cleveland housing will provide opportunities for young adults facing homelessness

A coalition of organizations working to address homelessness in Cuyahoga County is breaking ground on an apartment building which will provide housing to a vulnerable population. It will be the first of its kind in Cleveland.

Cuyahoga TAY, which stands for transitioning aged youth, will create 50 units of permanent housing for young adults ages 18 to 24 currently experiencing homelessness.

CHN Housing Partners is an affordable housing developer that’s working on this project. Executive Director Kevin Nowak said the program is unique, because it aims to help young people get to where they want to be.

“We really wanted to organize this around empowerment and helping our youth to be able to take that chance and have that chance in their life," Nowak said.

CVS Health is donating $10.5 million dollars to the project.

Mike Avotins with CVS Health hopes the project has long lasting impacts on the area.

“I think we view this as part of revitalizing the local community," Avotins said. "I think the benefits are reduced rates in crime, poverty, unemployment, positive health outcomes.”

In addition to housing, the program will also provide job training, employment and education opportunities and physical and mental health services. The units are slated to be ready next year.