Morning Headlines: Ohio food banks facing very high demand ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 24:



Ohio food banks facing very high demand

Ohio’s food banks say demand is so high for their services, they’re running out of food. Some food pantries have only a three-week supply compared to their normal three to six months-worth of stock. Food bank leaders blame increased demand, higher food prices and supply chain backups. In June, they asked Gov. Mike DeWine for $50 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. [Statehouse News Bureau]

Columbus schools prepare for virtual learning amid teacher strike

Columbus students are starting the school year online today due to an ongoing strike by teachers. To prepare families, the district held what it called a "Virtual Family Engagement Session" last night. Teachers continue to call for updated school buildings, smaller class sizes and more full-time art, music and physical education teachers. The Columbus Board of Education announced no new action following an emergency meeting Monday night. [WOSU]

In Ohio, new efforts to tighten voter ID laws, cut early voting days

A GOP-backed plan pending in the legislature would limit the number of ballot drop boxes, reduce the time to request absentee ballots and eliminate voting on the Monday before Election Day. Senate Bill 320, sponsored by state Sen. Theresa Gavarone, a Huron Republican, would require people voting in person to show a photo ID. Those voting by mail would need to provide the last four digits of their Social Security number and either the number or a photocopy of their Ohio driver's license or state ID. Voters are currently allowed to use utility bills, paychecks or other forms of ID under state law. [Akron Beacon Journal]

Akron's designated outdoor refreshment area expands

Patrons can now purchase alcoholic drinks and take them across the downtown Akron area. The boundary for a designated outdoor refreshment area, or DORA, was extended from 20 to 145 acres, from Lock 15 Brewing to R. Shea Brewing. Akron police officers will regularly patrol the DORA boundary, with extra officers on Thursdays through Sundays during peak times, said Gert Wilms, chief of staff to Mayor Dan Horrigan. [Ideastream Public Media]

Parma schools welcome Ukrainian refugees

Parma City Schools are welcoming nearly 130 Ukrainian refugees. Superintendent Charles Smialek said the new Ukrainian students are distributed across the district’s schools. Parma is home to Ohio’s largest community of Ukrainian immigrants. This week marks six months since Russia invaded Ukraine. [Fox8]

Ohio Turnpike construction includes lane conversions and removal of toll plaza gates

The Ohio Turnpike is working to remove gates at toll plaza interchanges to allow E-ZPass customers to travel through toll lanes without stopping. The entry gates in the converted lanes will benefit E-ZPass customers because they will not have to come to a stop and wait for a gate to lift. Customers who do not own an E-ZPass will still have the option to pay for their ticket using cash or a credit card in gated lanes. [Cleveland.com]

Solo homers lifts Guardians to road win over Padres

Solo home runs by rookie Oscar Gonzalez and All-Star Andrés Giménez helped push the Cleveland Guardians past the San Diego Padres, 3-1, at Petco Park. Gonzalez and Giménez homered off former Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger. [Associated Press]

Your weather forecast: Sunny with light and variable wind. High 84. Mostly clear tonight, low 62. The Lake Erie Algal Bloom is showing a decrease since Aug. 19, but it's still persistent along Sandusky Bay and in the Port Clinton area.