Morning Headlines: Black community activist sues Cleveland police ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 23:



Black community activist sues Cleveland police alleging wrongful arrest

Columbus school board head unclear on sticking points in teachers strike

Chemical release at Canton Township facility sends workers to the hospital

More than 50 people arrested in Ohio sweep of human trafficking offenders

Ohio Ballot Board clears two constitutional amendments for November ballot

ARPA funds available for Cleveland artists and businesses

Guardians hit the road

Your weather forecast: Patchy fog in some areas

A federal lawsuit filed Monday alleges the city of Cleveland violated Antoine Tolbert’s civil rights when he was arrested and brought to jail overnight on May 23. Tolbert had a shotgun in his hand and a handgun in a holster as he walked down St. Clair Avenue. He’s part of a local activist group called New Era Cleveland, which conducts armed security patrols as a way to help prevent gun violence. It’s legal to openly carry firearms in Ohio. [Ideastream Public Media]

The head of the Columbus City Schools Board of Education says she does not know what the “sticking points'' are that prompted teachers to vote against the board’s latest contract offer and authorize a strike that began yesterday. Board President Jennifer Adair said the board has not been told the reason behind the Columbus Education Association’s decision to strike. A union representative said the union wanted more assurances that school buildings were going to get upgrades to their heating and cooling systems. [The Columbus Dispatch]

Five workers were injured by a chemical release at the U.S. Ecology facility in Canton Township Monday morning. Fire Chief Christopher Smith identified the chemical as hydrogen sulfide. The facility treats hazardous inorganic waste materials, according to the company website. "There were no (neighborhood) evacuations issued," said Doug Wood, deputy director of the Stark County Emergency Management Agency. [Canton Repository]

A statewide sweep of human trafficking offenders — dubbed Operation Time’s Up — resulted in the arrest of more than 50 people, including those charged with trying to buy sex with minors. Attorney General Dave Yost said the intent was to go after the “demand” of human trafficking. [Statehouse News Bureau]

Two Ohio constitutional amendments cleared their last big hurdle to get on the ballot in November. The Ohio Ballot Board voted Monday to approve language describing the amendments. One amendment would allow judges to consider public safety and other factors when setting bail, and would strip the Ohio Supreme Court of its authority to set bail rules. The other would prohibit local governments from allowing non-U.S. citizens to vote. [Statehouse News Bureau]

Cleveland-based Assembly for the Arts has opened applications for American Rescue Plan Act funds. The money comes from a pool of $3.3 million granted last month by Cuyahoga County Council to arts groups. Assembly for the Arts Community Relations Manager Meg Matko said the organization will hold workshops about the application process beginning next week. Individual artists can receive up to $2,500, while for-profit arts businesses can be eligible for up to $45,000 based on their budget. [Ideastream Public Media]

The Cleveland Guardians begin a six-game West Coast road trip starting with tonight’s game against the Padres in San Diego. Aaron Civale starts for the Guardians against former Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger. First pitch is 9:40 p.m. at Petco Park. The Guardians are 12-7 so far this August. [MLB.com]