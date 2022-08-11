Morning Headlines: Ohio Supreme Court approves Icebreaker wind farm ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Aug. 11:



Ohio Supreme Court approves Icebreaker wind farm on Lake Erie

Horrigan mum on bid for a third term as Akron Mayor

Cleveland City Council proposes paid “safe leave” for city workers

Report: Exposure to racism related to memory loss and worsened cognition

related to memory loss and worsened cognition Stark County moves forward with revolving loan fund for economic development

$8 million renovation project planned for Lorain County Fairgrounds

Guardians move into sole possession of first after last night’s win

High risk of rip currents at Lake Erie beaches today

Ohio Supreme Court approves Icebreaker wind farm on Lake Erie

The Ohio Supreme Court, in a 6-1 ruling Wednesday, found that the permit for the Icebreaker wind farm on Lake Erie, six turbines about 8 to 10 miles off the Cleveland coast, is valid. Two Bratenahl residents filed suit objecting to the first freshwater, offshore wind farm, claiming the Ohio Siting Board hadn’t received enough data on the impact on birds and bats and therefore did not follow the law. The court ruled the board had done its research. [Statehouse News Bureau]

Horrigan mum on bid for a third term as Akron Mayor

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is not commenting on speculation about whether he will seek reelection next year. In a statement to the Akron Beacon Journal, Horrigan said, “Now is not the time for politics or personal agendas” and that he’s focused on “having community conversations and receiving public input” on how to move the city forward. A source tells the Beacon Journal the mayor confided in them recently that he won’t seek reelection. The source called it the “worst-kept secret in Akron.” [Akron Beacon Journal]

Cleveland City Council proposes paid “safe leave” for city workers

Cleveland City Council is proposing giving up to 60 hours of paid “safe leave” for employees who have experienced sexual assault, stalking or domestic violence, or whose children have. If passed, the policy would apply to the city’s non-union workforce. Council is urging Mayor Justin Bibb to also allow for “safe leave” in its union contracts. [Ideastream Public Media]

Report: Exposure to racism is related to memory loss and worsened cognition

A new report finds Black people are nearly twice as likely as white people in their age group to suffer from Alzheimer’s or other dementias. The Alzheimer Association’s annual report also found cognitive diseases are more prevalent among Hispanic and Latino adults as compared to whites. The association said the disparities are due to the stress that comes from chronic exposure to interpersonal and institutional racism. [Ideastream Public Media]

Stark County moves forward with revolving loan fund for economic development

The Stark County Port Authority's Board of Directors approved a resolution on Wednesday to establish a revolving loan fund to encourage economic development. The decision came shortly after the Stark County commissioners expressed their intent to provide $5 million for the fund through an agreement with the port authority, which will manage the fund and has committed $500,000 to the effort. County commissioners still need to vote to appropriate the funds. [Canton Repository]

$8 million renovation project planned for Lorain County Fairgrounds

Directors of the Lorain County Fair say they want to remake the fairgrounds to make it attractive year-round to lure money-making events like tractor pulls, horse shows and indoor sports events. The “Fair Forever” plan would occur in three stages, beginning next year with construction of a $5 million, 45,000 square-foot, climate-controlled expo center. The board says it has raised $2 million so far and asked the Lorain County Commissioners Wednesday to contribute $1.5 million to the project. [The Morning Journal]

Guardians move into sole possession of first after last night’s win

The Cleveland Guardians’ bullpen held off the Detroit Tigers for a 3-2 victory at Comerica Park. The Guardians are now in sole possession of first place in the American League Central division . Tigers general manager Al Avila was fired several hours before the game. The Tigers are 43-69 and are in last place in the division. [Associated Press]

High risk of rip currents at Lake Erie beaches today

Isolated showers are in the forecast early today. Then it will be mostly sunny. High 78. Morning swimmers, stay out of the water. The National Weather Service says there’s a high risk of rip currents at Lake Erie beaches in Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula counties until 10 a.m. Tonight will be partly cloudy. Low 58. [National Weather Service]