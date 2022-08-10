PARTA readies new downtown Kent trolley service

Visitors to downtown Kent will soon be able to get around the city in a more nostalgic way.

The Portage Area Regional Transportation Authority (PARTA) is launching a new trolley service starting Aug. 19, officials announced in a Wednesday news release.

Riders will be able to hop on the trolley buses to get to popular locations downtown where parking may be tricky, such as restaurants and breweries, PARTA officials said.

“We’re really excited to bring trolley buses to Portage County,” PARTA general manager Claudia Amrhein said in the release. “We expect the trolleys to attract new riders and enhance the transit experience for those who regularly use our service.”

The trolleys will be known as “Polly the Trolley,” according to a PARTA social media post.

Initially, three trolley buses will operate on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings on the “Downtowner” route, which is a modification of the existing “Suburban” route, according to the release.

The trolleys will feature authentic trolley bells, wood paneled walls and ceilings, wooden seats and removable window panels for open air riding, officials said in the release.

The goal is to get patrons to park at the parking deck at PARTA's Kent Central Gateway in downtown Kent and use the trolley to navigate the area. Each parked car is entitled to one free day pass to ride the trolley, and single-ride, and day passes can be purchased at the transit center’s lobby, officials said in the release.

Single ride passes cost $1. Day passes are $2.

PARTA will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to launch the service Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. on E. Erie St. near Kent Central Gateway. Free trolley rides on the “Downtowner” route will be available after the ceremony, according to the release.

PARTA plans to add four more trolley buses to its fleet in the coming years.

The new service comes as another longtime trolley bus service in Northeast Ohio ended operations earlier this year. Cleveland’s downtown trolley bus, “Lolly the Trolley,” ceased operations after almost four decades back in May. The trolley service cited the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors for its closure.