Economy

Making It: SweatID tracks hydration during exercise

WKSU | By Doug Dearth
Published August 8, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT
Making It banner

Maker: Chelsea Monty-Bromer – Chief Technology Officer, Founder

Business: SweatID

Location: Akron

Cleveland State University Associate Professor Chelsea Monty-Bromer began working with health sensors in 2010 while developing a fabric-based temperature sensor for use in prosthetic devices. Using this same technology, she created the SweatID patch, which provides real-time hydration information by selectively targeting sodium levels on the skin. SweatID gives athletes data to accurately rehydrate during work, training or competition.

