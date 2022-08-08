Making It: SweatID tracks hydration during exercise

Maker: Chelsea Monty-Bromer – Chief Technology Officer, Founder

Business: SweatID

Location: Akron

Cleveland State University Associate Professor Chelsea Monty-Bromer began working with health sensors in 2010 while developing a fabric-based temperature sensor for use in prosthetic devices. Using this same technology, she created the SweatID patch, which provides real-time hydration information by selectively targeting sodium levels on the skin. SweatID gives athletes data to accurately rehydrate during work, training or competition.

