Morning Headlines: A voter guide for today’s primary election...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, August 2:



A voter guide for today’s primary election

Ohio will soon have more electric vehicle charging units along major roadways

Akron-Summit County Public Library adds free period products in restrooms

Ohio's sales tax holiday for back to school runs Aug. 5 to Aug. 7 for some clothes, supplies

Mental health worker shortage grows in Ohio

Euclid Officer Michael Amiott assigned to 'administrative duties' following criminal conviction

Rosario walks it off in 11th, proves importance before deadline

(Ideastream Public Media) — After the Ohio Supreme Court rejected four sets of legislative district maps as unconstitutional, a federal court ordered the state to implement the third set of invalidated maps for a special August primary and for the November general election. This voter guide can help you to navigate today’s special election, including information on how to vote, and how to find what will appear on your ballot.

(The Statehouse News Bureau) — Ohio will receive more than $100 million over the next five years to install electric vehicle charging units along roadways throughout the state. The first units to be established will serve areas that don’t have many EV charging options, according to DriveOhio's Luke Stedke. He said Ohio will first build out those corridors then use about $70 million to upgrade existing EV charging sites.

Akron-Summit County Public Library adds free period products in restrooms

(Akron Beacon Journal) — The Akron-Summit County Public Library has free period products in half of its branches’ restrooms to help address menstrual equity for its visitors, with plans to expand them to all branch restrooms next year. Signage is also posted in the men’s restrooms stating products are available in the family restrooms. The library is planning to add the dispensers in restrooms in its remaining nine county branches outside of Akron next year.

Ohio's sales tax holiday for back to school runs Aug. 5 to Aug. 7 for some clothes, supplies

(The Canton Repository) — With summer coming to a close and students heading back to school soon, it’s time for Ohio’s sales tax holiday. The state's tax-free weekend for school supplies and some clothes will be from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7 this year. The sales tax rates across northern Ohio range from 6.75% to a high of 8% in Cuyahoga County.

Mental health worker shortage grows in Ohio

(Eye on Ohio) — Unprecedented demand and a sparse employee pipeline are adding stress to Ohio’s already strained behavioral health system. From 2013 to 2019, demand for behavioral health services rose 353% statewide, according to data from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. Demand spiked again in 2021, with providers reporting a 70% hike in need for adult and youth mental health services and a 60% increase in need for addiction services.

Euclid Officer Michael Amiott assigned to 'administrative duties' following criminal conviction

(WKYC) — Euclid Police officer Michael Amiott has been assigned to administrative duties until further notice. He was convicted last week on two counts of assault and violating the civil rights of Richard Hubbard III during a 2017 traffic stop. Amiott was suspended and fired after a hearing at the time but was reinstated by an independent arbiter. A sentencing date has not been set. Amiott faces up to 360 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Rosario walks it off in 11th, proves importance before Deadline

(MLB) — Amed Rosario's single in the 11th inning scored Will Benson, making his major league debut, giving the Guardians their 20th win in their last at bat after a 6-5 victory over Arizona. Cleveland remains a game behind first place Minnesota. The Guardians host Arizona again tonight at Progressive Field. Baseball's trade deadline is today at 6 p.m.