Morning Headlines: Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb proposes new nonprofit for West Side Market...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, July 29:



Mayor Justin Bibb proposes new nonprofit to manage West Side Market

Tamara McLoyd DNA on handgun marked as evidence in murder trial of off duty Cleveland police officer

Closing arguments begin in excessive force trial of Euclid police officer

Tax coffers have a lot to gain if an Ohioan wins Friday's big Mega Millions jackpot

Prescription drugs are expensive. A new Ohio bill could bring relief

‘He was so good': Triston closes near-record July

Weather: No rain in forecast until Monday

(Ideastream Public Media) — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announced plans Thursday to turn management of the West Side Market over to a nonprofit. The city would retain permanent ownership of the 110-year-old Ohio City location and form a new nonprofit to run the business, according to Jessica Trivisonno, the city’s senior strategist for the market. But first, the market will undergo a 10-month master planning process. Ohio City Inc., the neighborhood’s nonprofit development corporation, has hired the consultant Market Ventures to lead the planning.

(WEWS) — DNA linking Tamara McLoyd to a gun found during her arrest and was presented as evidence at her trial for the murder of off duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek. But a forensic expert could not say when or how her DNA got on the weapon. The trial will resume Tuesday with the defense, followed by closing arguments.

Closing arguments begin in excessive force trial of Euclid police officer

(WJW) — A jury in Euclid Municipal Court has spent the last four days listening to testimony in the excessive force case against police officer Michael Amiott and will now deliberate his fate. Amiott is facing misdemeanor charges of assault and interfering with civil rights stemming from the August 2017 arrest of Richard Hubbard III.

Tax coffers have a lot to gain if an Ohioan wins Friday's big Mega Millions jackpot

(Statehouse News Bureau) — The Mega Millions Jackpot is rising. It’s now more than $1.1 billion for Friday night’s drawing. It's the second largest jackpot in the game’s history, according to lottery officials. From Saturday to Tuesday, Ohio sold more than $13 million worth of Mega Millions tickets, according to the Ohio Lottery’s Danielle Frizzi-Babb. Right now, the winner of the jackpot could take a cash option worth $648.2 million.

Prescription drugs are expensive. A new Ohio bill could bring relief

(Ideastream Public Media) — A bill in the Ohio House aims to reduce the cost of prescription drugs. H.B. 135 bill would allow patients to count copay assistance programs toward their deductible, the amount a person has to pay out-of-pocket before insurance begins to pay. Advocates say this would allow patients to better afford care.

Triston McKenzie closes near-record July

(MLB.com) — After his fifth and final start of July, ﻿Triston McKenzie﻿ closed the month with a 1.34 ERA. Through his first four games, the right-hander owned a near-spotless 0.34 ERA. For the first five innings of Thursday’s series finale against the Red Sox, McKenzie kept his near-historic July pace. After not allowing a hit until the fourth inning, McKenzie surrendered a three-run homer to Xander Bogaerts in the sixth as the Guardians lost, 4-2, to leave Fenway Park with a four-game series split.

Weather: No rain in forecast until Monday

(National Weather Service) — Sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Tonight, a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Saturday, sunny with a high near 78. Mostly clear on Saturday and Sunday night with lows in the mid-60s. Monday, a chance of showers after 2 p.m.