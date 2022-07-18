© 2022 WKSU
Morning Headlines: City of Akron lifts downtown curfew Sunday...and more

WKSU | By Amy Eddings,
Jay Shah
Published July 18, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT
Horrigan_0708.jpg
City of Akron
/
YouTube
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan addresses the Akron community in a pre-taped video released Friday, July 8, 2022. The mayor's office announced press briefings on the Jayland Walker situation would be held daily starting Monday, July 11.

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, July 18:

  • City of Akron lifts downtown curfew Sunday
  • Family of Tamir Rice unveils permanent memorial at site of his fatal police shooting
  • Troopers: Alcohol a possible factor in deadly wrong-way crash near Massillon
  • Guardians, Tigers game rained out
  • Weather: lingering rain, risk of rip currents

City of Akron lifts downtown curfew Sunday
(WEWS) -- There was no overnight curfew in downtown Akron last night. Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan issued an executive order Sunday that lifted the curfew. It had been in effect since July 7 as a way to manage demonstrations over the deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker. It was the second time the mayor instituted a curfew related to the protests. He placed one on the Fourth of July after police arrested 49 demonstrators for allegedly setting fire to a dumpster and damaging property downtown.

Family of Tamir Rice unveils permanent memorial at site of his fatal police shooting
(Ideastream Public Media) -- There's a new, permanent memorial for Cleveland police shooting victim Tamir Rice. His mother, Samaria, and other members of his family on Saturday unveiled a plaque and a butterfly-shaped garden in his honor at the Cudell Recreation Center on Cleveland's West Side. The 12-year-old Black boy was shot and killed there by a white Cleveland Police officer in 2014. Rice would have turned 20 years old last month.

Troopers: Alcohol a possible factor in deadly wrong-way crash near Massillon
(Akron Beacon Journal) -- State troopers are investigating a wrong-way crash outside of Massillon that killed one driver and seriously injured another Saturday night. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Franco Guidone, 30, was going eastbound in the westbound lanes on U.S. Route 30 when he crashed into an oncoming car, killing 62-year-old Doug Fahrni. The patrol says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Guardians, Tigers game rained out
(AP) -- Rain postponed the series finale Sunday afternoon between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader on Aug. 15. The Guardians have had nine home games postponed by poor weather conditions.

Weather: lingering rain, risk of rip currents
(National Weather Service) -- A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. this afternoon. Mostly cloudy. High 80. There's a high risk of rip currents at Lake Erie beaches in Cuyahoga and Lorain counties through this afternoon. The National Weather Service is advising against swimming. Tonight, a mostly clear sky. Low 68.

Community Morning HeadlinesJayland WalkerDowntown AkroncurfewDan HorriganTamir RiceSamaria Ricememorial gardenCleveland's West Side
Amy Eddings
Amy Eddings is Host/Producer of NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Ideastream Public Media.
Jay Shah
Jay Shah is an aspiring broadcast journalist pursuing a Master of Arts in media and journalism at Kent State University. Jay’s student media career began as an undergraduate student at Old Westbury Web Radio (OWWR) of the State University of New York College at Old Westbury. She is passionate about raising community awareness on social justice, and environmental issues as well as local music and art. Her spare time involves attending local music showcases, experimenting with weird food combinations and painting. Jay wishes to use her journalistic abilities for providing a voice to the voiceless.
