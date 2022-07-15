Morning Headlines: Doctor at Indiana clinic speaks out about 10-year-old rape victim...and more

Here are your headlines for Friday, July 15:



Doctor at Indiana clinic that performed abortion on 10-year-old Ohio girl speaks out

(WEWS-TV) - The doctor of an Indiana clinic that performed an abortion for a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio has made her first public statement since the girl's story gained national attention. Dr. Caitlin Bernard said in a Tweet that the country is "failing" the survivors of sexual assault and abuse. She said “doctors must be able to give people the medical care they need, when and where they need it." Bernard tweeted the statement Wednesday, the same day the suspect in the girl's rape appeared in criminal court in Columbus. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said yesterday he plans to investigate whether Bernard failed to report the girl’s rape to authorities.

Tentative deal gives Cleveland police officers pay raises

(WJW-TV) - The city of Cleveland has reached a tentative contract with the Cleveland Police Patrolman's Association. The deal would give officers a 2% raise in both 2023 and 2024. It would also give each officer an extra paid holiday each year. The union is holding discussions with members next Wednesday. Cleveland City Council must also approve the deal. If approved, the contract will be in effect through March 31, 2025.

NAACP calls on U.S. AG Garland to investigate fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker

(WKYC-TV) - The NAACP is calling on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the June 27 deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker in Akron. In his letter to the DOJ, Derrick Johnson said Walker was "executed by Akron police officers for a traffic violation." The DOJ said it had no comment on Johnson's letter. President Joe Biden said during a recent visit to Cleveland that the DOJ and the FBI are monitoring the circumstances surrounding Walker's death. Eight Akron police officers shot Walker multiple times, killing the 25-year-old Black man after he evaded a traffic stop.

University Hospitals to cut some services due to staff shortages

(Ideastream Public Media) - University Hospitals (UH) is consolidating inpatient, surgical and emergency services at several of its locations next month, as the hospital system tries to deal with ongoing staff shortages. The services will be moved from its campuses in Bedford and Richmond to Ahuja and Lake West. UH says it has more unfilled jobs than at any other time in its history.

McKenzie, Guardians, blank Tigers, 4-0

(AP) - Triston McKenzie had a career-high 12 strikeouts, leading the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. McKenzie held the Tigers to five hits and no runs through eight innings.

Ramírez makes All-Star Home Run Derby debut seeded No. 5

(MLB.com) - Cleveland Guardians slugger José Ramírez will make his All-Star Home Run Derby debut seeded fifth among the eight players taking part in Monday’s event. He has 17 homers so far this year and hit 36 home runs last season, the second most in his career. The top seed in the Home Run Derby is the Phillies' Kyle Schwarber. He leads the National League with 28 homers.

Weather: sunny, but rain likely this weekend

(National Weather Service) - Sunny today. High 82. Saturday, partly sunny, some scattered showers. High 81. Rain likely Sunday and Monday. High 83.

