Morning Headlines: Downtown Akron under curfew again...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, July 8th:



Renewed curfew for Downtown Akron

(Ideastream Public Media) - Downtown Akron was back under curfew last night starting at 10 p.m. and ending Friday morning at 6 a.m. The order remains in effect as the city heads into what will likely be another weekend of protests over the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker. Police arrested seven more protesters late Wednesday and early Thursday. An online video shows an Akron police officer repeatedly punching a man during an arrest. Akron Police are investigating.

Relatives of Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake arrested in Akron protest

(USA Today) - Those arrested in Akron Wednesday night include the aunt of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in Kentucky in 2020, and the father of Jacob Blake, who was shot and paralyzed by police in Wisconsin that same year. The police shooting of Jayland Walker has drawn national attention.

Akron community activists condemn Akron P.D. over response to peaceful protests

(Ideastream Public Media) - Several community groups are speaking out against the way Akron Police have responded to those protesting Jayland Walker’s death, saying law enforcement has been “aggressive.” Members of the civic group, Freedom Bloc, said Akron police have "waged war on peaceful protesters." They want police to stop using tear gas and rubber bullets.

Loehmann quits police job in Pennsylvania after protests of his hiring

(Cleveland.com) - Timothy Loehmann has resigned from his new role as police officer for a small town in Pennsylvania, after protests over his hiring. Loehmann is the former Cleveland police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014.

Ohio bill would allow pregnant people to sue over unintended pregnancies

(Statehouse News Bureau) - A Democratic state lawmaker in Ohio is renewing her call to hold men accountable for unwanted pregnancies. Sen. Tina Maharath of Canal Winchester says her bill has renewed relevance due to Ohio's new ban on abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. Her bill would allow a pregnant woman to file a civil suit against the man who impregnated her, seeking damages of $5,000 or more.

GOP Cuyahoga County exec candidate Weingart endorsed by former Cleveland councilman

(Ideastream Public Media) - Republican Lee Weingart has landed the endorsement of former Cleveland City Councilman Basheer Jones. The Democrat said he's endorsing Weingart because members of his party have not done enough for the county's Black neighborhoods. Jones said "resources" is "the only 'R'" he cares about.

Tall Ships Festival makes first return to Cleveland since 2019

(Ideastream Public Media) - The Cleveland Tall Ships Festival is underway at the city's North Coast Harbor. Vessels from the United States, Canada and Spain are taking part in the weekend event. It's the first return of the Tall Ships Festival since 2019, the year before the coronavirus pandemic.

Guardians look to break 4-game slide in game against Royals

(AP) - The Guardians are in Kansas City for a three-game series against the Royals. Aaron Civale starts for Cleveland against K.C.'s Brady Singer. The slumping Guardians have lost four in a row and 11 of their last 15 games.

Weather: cloudy, slight chance of showers, sunny weekend

(National Weather Service) - Mostly cloudy, with a 30% chance of showers late this afternoon. High 82. Tonight, a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy. Low 63. Tomorrow, Saturday, mostly sunny. High 82. The National Weather Service is warning of a high swim risk for Lake Erie beaches on Saturday due to rip currents. Sunday, sunny. High 84.