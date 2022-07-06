Morning Headlines: Downtown Akron curfew lifted Wednesday morning...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 6:



(Ideastream Public Media) - The overnight curfews covering downtown Akron ended with the lifting of the curfew at 6 a.m. today. Mayor Dan Horrigan says he's lifting the restrictions, in place since early Monday morning, because citizens have been holding peaceful protests over the deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man. Horrigan said in a statement that people have been honoring the curfew, holding peaceful protests. He said there has been no further damage to the downtown corridor since late Sunday, when a group of protesters shattered store windows and overturned planters. The Downtown Akron Partnership said 19 buildings were damaged and 101 windows and doors were broken.

(Akron Beacon Journal) – Dozens of people arrested on charges stemming from the violent protests were arraigned Tuesday on misdemeanor charges that included rioting and disorderly conduct. Of the 44 who made initial appearances in Akron Municipal Court, all but 10 listed Akron addresses. Several more will be arraigned today. Akron police said 49 people were arrested when demonstrations turned violent late Sunday. Demonstrators had been protesting following the release of body cam footage showing several police officers chasing Walker on foot and opening fire on him. An initial autopsy report said Walker had more than 60 gunshot wounds.

(Akron Beacon Journal) - There was a protest outside the Summit County Jail, to show support for the jailed demonstrators. Participants banged on pots and pans. They did not riot. The county dispatched SWAT vehicles and used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

(Cleveland.com) - Police in New Franklin, a community eleven miles south of Akron, say the car driven by Jayland Walker in the police pursuit that ended with his death a week ago Monday was involved in a separate chase less than 24 hours earlier. According to a police report, New Franklin police tried to pull over the 2005 Buick Century because the car did not have plate lights and one of its rear taillights was broken. Police called off the chase after two minutes. It's not clear if Walker was the driver.

(Akron Beacon Journal) – Local and national members of the NAACP are asking the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to open an investigation into the deadly police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker. Akron NAACP President Judi Hill said they want “real change” through a federal consent decree. Local elected Black officials in Summit County are also requesting DOJ’s involvement. The shooting is currently being investigated by the state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

(AP) – President Joe Biden will visit a union training center in Cleveland to announce an American Rescue Plan fix for struggling pension funds. Biden is looking to shore up his standing with blue collar voters. It’s his fourth visit to Ohio as president. Ohio has been trending strongly Republican. Donald Trump easily carried the state in the presidential elections of 2016 and 2020.

3 killed, 18 others hurt, by gun violence in Cleveland over July 4th holiday weekend (Cleveland.com) – In Cleveland, police say three people were shot and killed and 18 others wounded in 13 separate incidents of gun violence over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. In a statement, Cleveland Public Safety Director Karrie Howard called the gun violence "unacceptable" and "senseless."

(AP) - The Detroit Tigers pounded the Cleveland Guardians, 11-4. Riley Greene and Victor Reyes drove in three runs each. Eric Haase had a two-run homer. The Tigers have won the first three games of their four-game series in Detroit. They haven't won a season series against Cleveland since 2015. Since returning from a successful, 7-2 road trip on June 24, the Guardians have struggled. They've lost nine of their last 14 games.

(National Weather Service) - A complex storm system moves through the region, with scattered showers and thunderstorms on and off throughout the day. A 50% chance of rain. High 85. Tonight, isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, low 66.