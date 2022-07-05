Morning Headlines: State of emergency in effect in Akron...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 5:



State of emergency in effect in Akron following demonstrations over Jayland Walker shooting

(Ideastream Public Media) - All was calm in downtown Akron this morning, following an overnight curfew. Mayor Dan Horrigan called the 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on Monday after demonstrations over the deadly, police shooting of Jayland Walker turned violent early Monday morning. The mayor also canceled several Independence Day fireworks displays and declared a state of emergency.

Police say protesters damaged downtown Akron businesses

(Ideastream Public Media) - Police say a group of protesters caused substantial damage to several businesses along Main Street in downtown Akron. They say “approximately 50 adults” were arrested on various charges, including rioting, failure to disperse and misconduct during an emergency. They say officers used tear gas to disperse the crowd. Mayor Horrigan said in a statement that the city "cannot and will not tolerate violence or the destruction of property."

Protests on Monday smaller, peaceful, in advance of curfew

(Akron Beacon Journal) - There were smaller, peaceful demonstrations on Monday outside the Stubbs Justice Center. About 100 protesters marched from the intersection of Tallmadge Avenue and N. Howard Street to Mayor Horrigan's home. They were met and turned away by police in riot gear.

Akron police release bodycam video showing Walker’s death

(Ideastream Public Media) – The demonstrations yesterday and Sunday came following the release on Sunday by Akron Police of police officer body camera video showing the shooting death of Walker, a 25-year-old Black man. The video begins during the pursuit of Walker after police say they attempted to stop him for an unspecified traffic and equipment violation on Akron’s north side. Walker did not stop and officers initiated a pursuit. Police say Walker fired at them from his vehicle. A gun and an ammunition clip were recovered from the vehicle. Walker was unarmed when he was shot. Initial autopsy reports say he was struck more than 60 times. Police Chief Stephen Mylett said investigators do not know how many times officers fired, but “based on the video, I anticipate that number to be high.” The eight officers involved in Walker’s shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

Two injured in a small plane crash in Akron

(WKYC TV) – Two people were hospitalized following the crash of a small plane in Akron’s Ellet neighborhood Monday evening. Officials say the aircraft went down after 7 p.m. in a parking lot in the 2800 block of Wedgewood Drive. Two people - a male pilot and a female passenger – were taken to a local hospital in serious condition. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the plane may have gone down because of a lack of fuel. The crash is under investigation.

Tigers sweep Guardians in day-night doubleheader

(Ap) - The Tigers swept the Guardians in their day-night double header in Detroit. They won the first game, 4-1 and the second game, 5-3. Jonathan Schoop had two singles in Game Two to close out a six-hit day. In the opener, the Tigers' Garrett Hill won his major league debut.

Ramírez a finalist for All-Star Game start

(MLB.com) - José Ramírez is a finalist to start at third base in Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game on July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Fan voting begins at noon today.

Weather: Early showers and T-storms, humid afternoon

(National Weather Service) – Early showers and scattered thunderstorms give way to a humid, partly sunny afternoon. High 90. Tonight, scattered thunderstorms. Low 71.