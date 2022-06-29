Morning Headlines: Deshaun Watson's hearing to continue through Wednesday...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 29:



Deshaun Watson's NFL hearing to continue through at least Wednesday, source says

Baker Mayfield ‘ready to move on’ from Browns

Second monkeypox case identified in Ohio

Man killed by Akron police identified

Autopsy reports confirm two Ohio State students died of accidental fentanyl overdoses

'Arrive Alive' program returns 4th of July weekend for Summit County residents

Twins, Guardians, split day-night double header

Deshaun Watson's NFL hearing to continue through at least Wednesday, source says

(ESPN) - Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing heads into a second day today. The NFL is recommending an indefinite suspension for Watson for violating its personal conduct policy. Watson's legal team is arguing there's no basis for that punishment. Watson has been accused by 25 women of actions ranging from sexual assault to inappropriate behavior during massage sessions. He settled 20 of 24 civil lawsuits against him. A retired federal district judge is hearing the case. There is no timeline for her decision once the hearing ends.

Baker Mayfield ‘ready to move on’ from Browns

(AP) - Meanwhile, the Browns' former starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield, is not entirely closing the door on helping out the Browns should they lose Watson for the upcoming season. Mayfield said for that to happen, “there would have to be some reaching out.” He added that both sides are “ready to move on." Mayfield said he is frustrated that he has not been traded yet.

Second monkeypox case identified in Ohio

(WOIO-TV) - There's a second case of monkeypox in Ohio. Columbus Public Health reports a 48-year-old Columbus man was diagnosed this week with the rare disease. The risk of spread is low. It requires close, direct contact with an infected person or with objects they've handled. So far, 244 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the U.S.

Man killed by Akron police identified

(WJW-TV) - The man shot and killed by Akron Police early Monday morning has been identified by the Summit County Medical Examiner as 25-year-old Jayland Walker of Akron. Police say Walker led them on a chase by car and by foot and fired a gun at them after they attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation. Walker was shot by police while he fled. Police say he created a deadly threat. Body cam footage is expected to be released by Sunday.

Autopsy reports confirm two Ohio State students died of accidental fentanyl overdoses

(The Columbus Dispatch) -- Autopsy reports confirm two Ohio State University students died in May from fentanyl overdoses. Authorities believe 21-year-old Tiffany Iler of Broadview Heights and 22-year-old Jessica Lopez of Indiana thought they were taking a generic form of Adderall, a drug used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The pills were laced with the deadly opioid. Their deaths have been ruled accidental. The Columbus Dispatch obtained the Franklin County Coroner's reports in response to a public records request.

'Arrive Alive' program returns 4th of July weekend for Summit County residents

(WEWS-TV) - Summit County is offering its "Arrive Alive" program for the Fourth of July holiday weekend to keep drunk or impaired drivers off the road. The program offers a reduced or free ride through the car share service Lyft from 6 a.m. Sunday, July 3 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 5. The Summit County Prosecutor's office, which offers the service, says residents are to use the code SUMMITJULY422 to get the discount.

Lorain County Civil War monument hit by tractor trailer

(WJW-TV) - A well-known Civil War monument in Lorain County was destroyed after being struck by an out-of-control tractor trailer. Surveillance video obtained by Fox8 shows the truck traveled straight through the traffic circle in LaGrange and ran down the 119-year-old monument. The driver told Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers he was feeling drowsy. He’ll be cited for failure to control his vehicle.

Twins, Guardians, split day-night double header

(AP) - The Twins blanked the Guardians, 6-0, to split a day-night doubleheader at Progressive Field. Jorge Polanco drove in three runs in his first game back from the injured list. The Guardians rallied to a 3-2 win in the opener. Amed Rosario put Cleveland ahead with a clutch two-run single in the eighth inning.

Weather: Mostly sunny, high nearing 86

(National Weather Service) - Mostly sunny, high temperatures ranging from 83 to 86. Mostly clear tonight, low 65.

