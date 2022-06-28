Morning Headlines: Cuyahoga County Prosecutor pledges to avoid criminalizing abortion ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 28:



Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley pledges to avoid criminalizing abortion

NFL recommends indefinite suspension of no less than a year for Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Akron police fatally shoot suspect who officers say fired on them during chase

Cleveland City Council president unveils $53 million spending plan for federal ARPA aid

Feds charge Cleveland Public Power employee who is accused of installing keyloggers on CPP computers

Sheetz drops prices of some gas to under $4 per gallon for holiday weekend

Gray, Sánchez help Twins widen division lead over Guardians

Weather: Sunny, mostly clear skies

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley pledges to avoid criminalizing abortion

(Cleveland.com) — Cuyahoga County prosecutor Michael O'Malley says he will not prosecute abortion cases after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Ohio's "heartbeat" abortion ban went into effect. O'Malley joined a bipartisan group of more than 90 elected officials who have taken a similar pledge. In a joint statement, prosecutors say they will refrain from using their limited resources to criminalize personal medical decisions. Those violating Ohio's ban on abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected face a fifth-degree felony punishable by up to a year in prison.

NFL recommends indefinite suspension of no less than a year for Browns QB Deshaun Watson

(USA Today) — The NFL holds its disciplinary hearing today for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. He's been under investigation by the league for violating its personal conduct policy. USA TODAY Sports reports the NFL is recommending the three-time Pro Bowler serve an indefinite suspension of at least a year. Watson recently settled 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits against him by massage therapists who've accused Watson of sexually inappropriate behavior during his treatments.

Akron police fatally shoot suspect who officers say fired on them during chase

(Akron Beacon Journal) — Akron police are investigating a deadly, officer-involved shooting of a suspect in a traffic stop. Police say officers attempted to pull over the driver for a traffic violation, but he drove away and police followed. They say the suspect fired at officers from his car. He later fled his vehicle on foot. Police fired at him as they gave chase. Akron police said in a statement that "actions by the suspect caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them." No word yet on the suspect's identity. The Summit County Medical Examiner is performing an autopsy.

Cleveland City Council president unveils $53 million spending plan for federal ARPA aid

(Cleveland.com) — Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin outlined his priorities for spending some of the $255 million the city has received so far in federal pandemic assistance. Griffin's proposals total $53 million, with most of that money, $30 million, going toward home repairs, gap financing for new home construction and rental assistance. Councilmembers wanted more details. Some of Griffin's stated priorities, like parks and green space investments and security cameras, had no dollar amounts associated with them.

Feds charge Cleveland Public Power employee accused of installing keyloggers on CPP computers

(Cleveland.com) — An employee of Cleveland Public Power (CPP) is facing charges of trying to gain access to computer data and lying to the FBI. Court records show John Pelton of Avon Lake installed keyloggers on two CPP computers. The devices can be used to record usernames and passwords. It’s not clear if Pelton stole any information. He was charged in a bill of information. That means he waived his rights to have a grand jury hear his case and is likely to enter a plea deal with prosecutors. CPP has not released an official statement.

Sheetz drops prices of some gas to under $4 per gallon for holiday weekend

(Cleveland.com) — The gas station Sheetz is dropping its price of gasoline this Fourth of July holiday weekend. The chain says it will cut the price of fuel to $3,99 per gallon for unleaded 88 and $3.49 per gallon for E85 gas. The average price of gasoline in Cleveland is around $4.86 a gallon.

Gray, Sánchez help Twins widen division lead over Guardians

(AP) — The Guardians suffered a blowout loss to the Twins, falling 11-1. Gary Sánchez had four RBIs, including a three-run homer in the second inning off Cleveland's Triston McKenzie. The first-place Twins extended their lead to three games over the Guardians in the American League Central division.

Weather: Sunny, mostly clear skies

(National Weather Service) — Sunny today, high 80. Tonight, mostly clear. Low 54. Tomorrow, Wednesday, sunny and warmer. High 86.