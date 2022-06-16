Here's how communities across Northeast Ohio are celebrating Juneteenth

This weekend, people across Northeast Ohio and the U.S. will celebrate Juneteenth, a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

Juneteenth — a combination of June and 19th, the day it falls on — memorializes when Union soldiers in 1865 delivered word of emancipation to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, following the conclusion of the Civil War. The day received designation as a federal holiday last year.

Here's a look at how some communities in Northeast Ohio are commemorating Juneteenth throughout the weekend.

Cuyahoga County



Metrohealth Freedom Fest - Saturday, June 18, 12:00 PM-10:00 PM,

Mall C | 602 Saint Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH 44114

Live music (Bilal, Keyon Harrold), food & drink vendors, family activities, fireworks

Juneteenth Celebration - Saturday, June 18, 12:00 PM-6:30 PM

Cleveland Public Square | 50 Public Square Suite 1700 Cleveland, OH 44113

Live music, freedom wall

“We Wear the Mask Project” - Saturday, June 18, 12:00 PM-4:00 PM

Morning Star Baptist Church | 10250 Shaker Boulevard Cleveland, OH 44120

Free food, family friendly activities

Mx. Juneteenth: A Black and Queer Liberation Celebration - Saturday, June 18, 12:00 PM-6:00 PM

BLK PunX Press Studio | 4701 Perkins Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44103

Food, drag, vendors, live music

MidTown Juneteenth Celebration - Saturday, June 18, 12:00 PM-3:00 PM

Dunham Tavern | 6709 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44103

Free food, vendors, live entertainment

Juneteenth: A Freedom Day Celebration - Sunday, June 19, 1:00 PM-5:00 PM

Garfield Memorial Church, South Euclid Campus | 1534 S. Green Rd., South Euclid, OH 44122

Activities, crafts, food trucks, vendors

Rock Hall Juneteenth Celebration - Saturday, June 18, 2:00 PM-9:00 PM

Union Home Mortgage Plaza | 1100 Rock and Roll Boulevard, Cleveland, OH 44114

Live music, dancing

Juneteenth: From the Gardens to Hough - Saturday, June 18, 11:00 AM-1:00 PM

African American Cultural Garden | 916 Wheelock Rd., Cleveland, OH 44103-1834

Family friendly bike ride highlighting significant historical events relevant to Juneteenth

Coventry Village Juneteenth Celebration - Sunday, June 19, 1:00 PM-11:00 PM

Coventry Village, Cleveland Heights, OH

Live music, Black-owned businesses vendor market, movie in the park, family activities

“Last Fugitive Slave - Ohio” - Friday, June 17, 2:00 PM

Cleveland Public Library, Glenville Branch | 11900 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44108

Learn the stories of enslaved Blacks through a re-enactment of a runaway slave in Cleveland

“ Knowing Your Sails: The African Origins of Sickle Cell Disease” - Saturday, June 18, 11:30 AM

Cleveland Public Library,Martin Luther King Jr. Branch | 1962 Stokes Boulevard, Cleveland, OH 44106

Author Judy Jackson Winston will present on the disease and its history

Summit County



Joy Park Juneteenth Festival - Saturday, June 18, 12:00 PM-6:00 PM

Joy Park | 825 James Ingram Way, Akron, OH 44306

Festival with over 25 vendors

Free Juneteenth Concert - Saturday, June 18, 7:00 PM-10:00 PM

Lock 3 | 200 S Main St., Akron, OH 44308

Live music from Forrest Getemgump

Juneteenth Akron History Hike - Sunday, June 19, 9:00 AM

Akron Zoo | 500 Edgewood Ave, Akron, OH 44307

The hike, led by Dave Lieberth, will begin at the Akron Zoo and travel to the John Brown monument

West Akron Juneteenth Parade - Sunday, June 19, 12:00 PM-1:00 PM

Buchtel High School | 1040 Copley Rd, Akron, OH 44320

The parade will begin at Buchtel High School and conclude at Stoner/Hawkins Park

24th Annual Juneteenth Festival - Sunday, June 19, 1:00 PM-7:00 PM

Stoner/Hawkins Park | S Hawkins Ave, Akron, OH 44320

Vendors, father/son flag football game, drum circle

Summit Lake Juneteenth Celebration - Saturday, June 18, 11:00 AM-1:00 PM

Summit Lake Park | 380 W. Crosier Street, Akron, OH 44311

Food, vendors, canoeing

Juneteenth Community Talkback - Saturday, June 18, 10:30 AM

John Brown House | 550 Copley Rd, Akron, OH 44320

Panelists will include Bishop Samuel Hampton II, pastor of First Apostolic Faith Church, and Steve Arrington, executive director of the Bayard Rustin LGBTQ+ Resource Center

Summit Lake Nature Center Juneteenth Celebration - Sunday, June 19, 1:00 PM-4:00 PM

Summit Lake Nature Center | 411 Ira Ave., Akron, OH 44301

Food, fishing, crafts, and other activities



Ashland County



Juneteenth Celebration Potluck - Monday, June 20, 12 PM-3 PM

Brookside West Pavilion | 1262 County Road 1153, Ashland, OH, 44805

Pulled pork and sloppy joes will be served

Ashtabula County



Hubbard House Underground Railroad Museum free tours - Sunday, June 19, 11 AM-1 PM

Hubbard House Underground Railroad Museum | 1603 Walnut Blvd, Ashtabula, OH, 44004

Free walk-through tours of the historic site

Juneteenth Celebration - June 18, 12 PM-8 PM

Lake Shore Park | 1700 E 1st St, Ashtabula, OH, 44004

Food, DJ, music, beauty pageant, 50/50 raffle, games/activities, community awards

Erie County



Juneteenth Celebration at Jackson Street Pier - Sunday, June 19, 12 PM-9:30 PM

Jackson Street Pier | 233 E Shoreline Drive, Sandusky, OH, 44870

Vendors and entertainment including a performance by the Sandusky High School A Capella Choir, a Diversity Dance, fireworks, a drum-making activity, and a performance by The Drifters. Keynote speakers Dr. Craig Woodson and Lynn Hampton.

Geauga County



Middlefield Senior Center Juneteenth Education - Friday, June 17, 10 AM

Middlefield Senior Center | 15820 Ridgewood Dr, Middlefield, OH, 44062

Education on the Juneteenth holiday. Oatmeal will be served

Lake County



Lake County NAACP Juneteenth Celebration - Saturday, June 18, 11 AM-4 PM

Veterans Park | 1 Liberty Street, Painesville, OH, 44077

Featuring a performance by Women in History, Robin Echols Cooper, as Sojourner Truth. Music and food in the park. Winners of Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage Stop the Hate essay contest will read their essays on racism. Free to attend.

Lorain County



Juneteenth Oberlin - Saturday, June 18, 9:00 AM-7:30 PM

Underground Railroad Center, Station Square

Parade featuring drumline, African dancers, games, food trucks, raffles, face paint, prayer and wreath placements

Juneteenth 2000s Party - Saturday, June 18, 8:00 PM-12:30 AM

Jazz on Broadway | 150 East 10th Street, Lorain, OH, 44052

Drinks, food, and music from various DJs around Northeast Ohio. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Ticket sales support the Lorain County Urban League Young Professionals

Medina County



Medina’s Juneteenth Celebration - Sunday, June 19, 10 AM-4 PM

Medina’s Public Square

Church service, entertainment, food, vendors, featured speakers

Portage County



Kent State University Juneteenth Jubilee - Saturday, June 18, 11 AM-6 PM

Kent Campus, Manchester Field | 800 Summit Rd, Kent, OH, 44242

Free to the public. Food, art, clothing vendors and live performances, including the Kent State Jazz Ensemble, Archie Green, and Chelsea Pastel. Head wrapping and zumba dancing.

Stark County



Juneteenth Community Festival in Canton - Saturday, June 18, 10 AM-6 PM, Sunday, June 19, 12 PM-6 PM

Nimisilla Parks | 12th St. & O’Jays Pkwy, Canton, OH, 44705

Live performances, music, vendors, competitions, giveaways

Tuscarawas County



Tuscarawas County Public Library Juneteenth Family Storytime - Friday, June 17, 11 AM

Tuscarawas County Public Library | 209 S Main Street, Tuscarawas, OH, 44682

Family story time celebrating Juneteenth

Tuscarawas County Public Library Juneteenth Film Festival - Every Monday of June at 6 PM

Tuscarawas County Public Library | 209 S Main Street, Tuscarawas, OH, 44682

Each Monday during the month of June, the library will hold a viewing of a film relating to Juneteenth

Wayne County