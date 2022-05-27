Morning Headlines: Akron Public Schools reviewed security before Texas school massacre...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, May 27th:



Akron Schools superintendent: security review underway before Texas school massacre

New report details pandemic’s impact on Cleveland public schools

Father, son arrested in Akron shooting of 15-year-old boy

Cuts, bruises seen on missing woman’s body

Closing arguments in hazing trial in death of BGSU’s Stone Foltz

Tigers win in walk-off, beat Guardians 4-3

Akron Schools superintendent: security review underway before Texas school massacre

(Akron Beacon Journal) -- The superintendent of Akron Public Schools said a review of school security measures was already underway before the deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this week. Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack, who just completed her first year on the job, said she initiated the review shortly after she was hired. Fowler Mack said the review found some schools were not up to date on security plan reviews and active shooter trainings. She said those schools have since taken steps to address those gaps.

New report details pandemic’s impact on Cleveland public schools

(Ideastream Public Media) -- A new report finds many Cleveland public school students did not enroll or show up for class during the pandemic. Chronic absenteeism in K-12 doubled in 2021, while enrollment in pre-K dropped by 50 percent. And fewer graduating students planned to pursue higher education. The report was supported by several philanthropic and educational organizations. Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon says the district needs people to believe in its students and teachers. He says the district "can and will recover."

Father, son arrested in Akron shooting of 15-year-old boy

(WJW-TV) -- A father and son have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting in Akron of 15-year-old Jerry Davis. US Marshals said 19-year-old D'Lawrence Scott got into a verbal fight with a female associate outside a home. They said Davis stepped in to defend her. Scott allegedly got a gun from a car parked outside the home and shot Davis in the chest. Scott's father, Lawrence Scott Jr., is accused of being the getaway driver.

Cuts, bruises seen on missing woman’s body

(WEWS-TV) -- No word yet on the cause of death of a missing woman found dead Wednesday in a vacant house in Cleveland's Slavic Village. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office said it's still actively investigating the death of 25-year-old Anastasia Hamilton. Cleveland police said detectives noticed cuts and bruises on her body. They said they have identified the man Hamilton was last seen with, but he is currently not facing any charges.

Closing arguments in hazing trial in death of BGSU’s Stone Foltz

(The Columbus Dispatch) - Closing arguments went well into the evening Thursday in the trial of two former fraternity members in the hazing death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz. Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen face multiple charges, including felony involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors said Krinn and Henricksen’s actions pressured Foltz into drinking a liter of bourbon in 20 minutes. Foltz died two days later of fatal alcohol intoxication. Defense attorneys said there was no evidence of coercion and that Foltz drank the bourbon of his own free will.

Tigers win in walk-off, beat Guardians 4-3

(Sports Illustrated) - Miguel Cabrera hit a game-ending RBI single in the ninth inning to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians. Rookie Oscar Gonzalez hit a single up the middle in the first at bat of his major league debut. Gonzalez was called up from Triple-A Columbus to stand for Franmil Reyes, who's out with a tight right hamstring. In other Guardians news, the team traded outfielder Daniel Johnson to the Mets for $1.