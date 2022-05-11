© 2022 WKSU
MAPS Air Museum celebrates WWII mapmaking contributions of 100-year-old Hartville resident, others

WKSU | By Kelly Krabill
Published May 11, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT
Bea Shaheen McPherson sits next to the Military Mapping Maidens exhibit at the MAPS Air Museum in Green featuring her story of helping the war effort by drawing maps by hand during World War II.
Kelly Krabill
/
Ideastream Public Media
Bea Shaheen McPherson sits next to the Military Mapping Maidens exhibit at the MAPS Air Museum in Green featuring her story of helping the war effort by drawing maps by hand during World War II.

A new exhibit at the MAPS Air Museum in Green celebrates the contributions of women aiding in America’s World War II fight. Among those featured in Military Mapping Maidens is 100-year-old Hartville resident and Kent State University alum Bea Shaheen McPherson who drew maps by hand for battlefield intelligence.

Michelle Reid developed the exhibit. She says McPherson stood with other women at large drafting tables during their 10-hour shifts.

Michelle Reid: Women from the Military Mapping Maidens drew maps by hand for World War II efforts.

“Four women would be working, one on each of the four sides of this map board with two male overseers or bosses sort of guiding their work, telling them where to put features," Reid said. "And of course it was a very large operation. There were women in research, there were women in drafting.”

The exhibit includes photographs and artifacts highlighting the work of the 224 women who were recruited by the Army Map Service.

Military Mapping Maidens will be on display at the MAPS Air Museum through August 5.

Kelly Krabill
Kelly Krabill is a senior journalism major at Kent State and will be graduating Spring 2022. She is a general assignment editor for the student-run newspaper, Kent Stater. She has also worked as a copy editor, opinion writer and photographer. She already holds a photography degree and worked in the health insurance field almost 12 years before returning back to school to receive a second bachelor's degree. With her minor being in nonprofit studies, she hopes to work in a nonprofit newsroom as a multi-media reporter who tells stories about the local community.
