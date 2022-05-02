Diaper drive in Ohio, Minnesota, sets two million diaper donation goal

Seven diaper banks from across Ohio are participating in an event all this week that they’re billing “The World’s Largest Diaper Drive.”

In Northeast Ohio, the Greater Cleveland Diaper Bank, Project MKC in Youngstown and the Stark County Diaper Bank are taking part in a two-state effort including Minnesota to collect two million diapers for families who are having trouble affording them. Shannon Hexamer with the Stark Diaper Bank says inflation has made this an even bigger problem.

Shannon Hexamer Stark County Diaper Bank participates in the World's Largest Diaper Drive

“It’s just gone up now with the rising cost, but they’ve always been expensive and the fact that WIC and food stamps, you can’t use government assistance to buy diapers.”

Hexamer says in Stark, they distribute 30,000 diapers a month to churches and food banks who then pass them along to families in need. The biggest demand is for sizes four to pullups.

