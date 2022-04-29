Akron park to be renamed in honor of late City Councilman Rich Swirsky
This Saturday, the late Akron Councilman Rich Swirsky will be honored for his service to the city. For nearly a decade, Swirsky represented part of downtown and Highland Square. Now, the neighborhood’s Triangle Park will be re-named in his honor. Mayor Dan Horrigan remembers Swirsky pushing council to protect green spaces in Akron and offer more recreation opportunities.
“I think he helped a lot of people understand what that public space meant, because it made an investment into their neighborhood," Horrigan said. "That was Rich’s gift: to say, ‘look at these things and how valuable they are, and this is why.’ I think that’s part of what good public service is. And that’s definitely what Rich brought to his constituents in his Ward.”
A lifelong Akronite, Swirsky also taught in the city’s public schools and worked with Ohio Citizen Action on labor and environmental issues. He died last May after a six-month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.