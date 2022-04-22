Finding the 'Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland'

Cleveland’s restaurant scene has gotten rave reviews over the past decade. But the city has a long and rich culinary tradition that dates back throughout the 20th century. Many of those dining spots are gone but not quite forgotten. They’re celebrated in a new book, "Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland." Author Bette Lou Higgins grew up in Garfield Heights and later lived in Vermilion and Elyria. She fondly remembers dining at some of the eateries from the past.

Higgins: "My favorite eating memory was Chef Hector's, which at the time was in what I considered a very bizarre building. It looked like a warehouse from the outside, and then you would go downstairs into this basement, and you were suddenly in this big restaurant room. And of course, ‘Chef Hector’ was Ettore Boiardi, and my dad would always tell us, ‘You know this is Chef Boyardee, like they have in the grocery store?’ So it was kind of a big deal.”

KB: “That was near today’s Progressive Field, and also near the original location of another restaurant in the book, correct?”

Higgins: “Yes: the original Otto Moser's was on East 4th. It was one of my favorites. It was in a small building that was from the late 1800s, previously a costume company, and it was just basically a little deli. There was a basement room that was connected by a tunnel across East 4th Street to the Euclid Ave. Opera House, and people would use the tunnel to get back and forth. All the actors would come over there and at some point they started leaving signed pictures. Otto would put them up in the most haphazard way in these crazy wooden frames that just covered the wall. The first time I went in there and saw all these old pictures of actors, it was just astounding.”

Kabir Bhatia / WKSU Bette Lou Higgins profiles more than two dozen restaurants between Playhouse and Public Squares in her new book. Here, she's at Republic Restaurant, where they have reproductions of some of the vintage photos from predecessor restaurant, Otto Moser's.

KB: “I know a lot of those photos made the move to Playhouse Square location in the mid-90s, and then were preserved at Cleveland State University after the restaurant closed recently. Tell me what happened when Will Rogers left his photo.”

Higgins: “He threatened to shoot the place full of holes if he came back to the restaurant and could not find his picture. But I think we're safe at this point.”

KB: “I think we're safe, too, although Mr. Moser could apparently find any photo in seconds?”

Higgins: “Yes, the rumor is that he knew where they all were.”

Mitch Plotkin / Cleveland Memory/Cleveland Press In this 1933 photo, Otto Moser himself serves James Burden of Rocky River (left) and C.W. Hill and Milton Upsen of Cleveland.

KB: “In the book, one of the restaurants that jumped out at me, because I'm always seeing people post photos of it, was Captain Frank’s.

Higgins: “Oh, my goodness, Captain Frank’s! That was definitely a place to go. It was on the East 9th Street Pier, and it wasn't so much that the food was fabulous as much as the location. You are sitting basically on a pier, overlooking Lake Erie on all sides, and it was so very romantic. The Goodtime [ship], which went up and down the river, would often come into that dock. They had all sorts of seafood, of course, and regular fare. So, it was one of the places to go.”

KB: “That closed almost 30 years ago. Otto Moser’s closed in the last couple of years. When we lose restaurants like this, what are we losing?”

Higgins: “That's a really interesting question. They had built up a clientele and a reputation. It's kind of the ‘Cheers’ effect: where everyone knows your name. And maybe they don't always know your name in some of those places, but you feel like they do because you're always going back to your favorite place.

KB: “There used to be at Hopkins Airport a little ‘Cheers’ bar. Maybe that’s in the next book?”

Higgins: “That's not even in Cleveland; that's in a suburb! But hey, it could happen!”