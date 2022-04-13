© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Akron Metro RTA recognized for efforts to improve safety and security

WKSU | By Chris Abreu
Published April 13, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT
Buses parked outside of the Akron Metro Regional Transit Authority.
Metro RTA
/
Facebook
Buses parked outside of the Akron Metro Regional Transit Authority.

Akron Metro RTA is being singled out for the steps it's taken to ensure the safety and security of its passengers.

Akron Metro has been awarded gold in both bus safety and security excellence by the American Public Transportation Association. The annual awards recognize innovative and proactive steps transit agencies take to safeguard their riders.

Akron Metro CEO Dawn Distler said improvements have included surveillance systems and additional training for their drivers.

“Between 2008 and 2020, our accidents decreased by 32.6%," Distler said. "I mean that’s a huge decrease. Our employee injuries are down by the last two consecutive years by 48%.”

Distler said her agency has also improved security training in areas including situational awareness and human trafficking, and she credited the Akron Police Department and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office for their help.

Tags

Community Akron MetroCommunityPublic SafetyAkron Police
Chris Abreu
Chris Abreu is a junior journalism major with a broadcast focus at Kent State with plans to graduate in May 2023. He spent his years at Kent State being heavily involved in TV2 with positions as a reporter, producer, anchor, and even News Director. He has professional reporting experience while working in Cleveland through News Lab, a reporting initiative at the university. Chris hopes to graduate and work in some form of production whether that be content creation through reporting or producing a podcast.
See stories by Chris Abreu