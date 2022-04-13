Akron Metro RTA recognized for efforts to improve safety and security

Akron Metro RTA is being singled out for the steps it's taken to ensure the safety and security of its passengers.

Akron Metro has been awarded gold in both bus safety and security excellence by the American Public Transportation Association. The annual awards recognize innovative and proactive steps transit agencies take to safeguard their riders.

Akron Metro CEO Dawn Distler said improvements have included surveillance systems and additional training for their drivers.

“Between 2008 and 2020, our accidents decreased by 32.6%," Distler said. "I mean that’s a huge decrease. Our employee injuries are down by the last two consecutive years by 48%.”

Distler said her agency has also improved security training in areas including situational awareness and human trafficking, and she credited the Akron Police Department and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office for their help.