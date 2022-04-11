Pierre's Ice Cream Co. announces sale to Ohio Processors Inc.

Cleveland’s Pierre’s Ice Cream is in new hands.

The 90-year-old Cleveland company has announced it’s been bought by Ohio Processor’s Inc., a family-owned manufacturer and distributor of dairy products based near Columbus.

Pierre’s spokesman Matthew Thornicroft says the sale will not change its commitment to the Cleveland community, but it will help the company spread its brand.

Pierre's Ice Cream Company Spokesperson Matthew Thornicroft

“It does mean a potential growth for the Pierre’s brand as of a result of this affiliation with Ohio Processors particularly down south," Thornicroft said. "We do have a presence in Columbus.”

Thornicroft adds the company president Shelley Roth has been looking for a succession plan and believes selling to Ohio Processors can help secure the brand’s legacy.

He says the company’s headquarters and staff will not be asked to relocate from Cleveland.

