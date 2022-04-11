© 2022 WKSU
Pierre's Ice Cream Co. announces sale to Ohio Processors Inc.

WKSU | By Chris Abreu
Published April 11, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT
carton of Pierre's Ice Cream
Pierre's Ice Cream Co.
A container of Pierre's Ice Cream is manufactured at the company's headquarters in Cleveland.

Cleveland’s Pierre’s Ice Cream is in new hands.

The 90-year-old Cleveland company has announced it’s been bought by Ohio Processor’s Inc., a family-owned manufacturer and distributor of dairy products based near Columbus.

Pierre’s spokesman Matthew Thornicroft says the sale will not change its commitment to the Cleveland community, but it will help the company spread its brand.

Pierre's Ice Cream Company Spokesperson Matthew Thornicroft

“It does mean a potential growth for the Pierre’s brand as of a result of this affiliation with Ohio Processors particularly down south," Thornicroft said. "We do have a presence in Columbus.”

Thornicroft adds the company president Shelley Roth has been looking for a succession plan and believes selling to Ohio Processors can help secure the brand’s legacy.

He says the company’s headquarters and staff will not be asked to relocate from Cleveland.

Pierre's Ice Cream CompanyClevelandOhio Processors Inc.
Chris Abreu
Chris Abreu is a junior journalism major with a broadcast focus at Kent State with plans to graduate in May 2023. He spent his years at Kent State being heavily involved in TV2 with positions as a reporter, producer, anchor, and even News Director. He has professional reporting experience while working in Cleveland through News Lab, a reporting initiative at the university. Chris hopes to graduate and work in some form of production whether that be content creation through reporting or producing a podcast.
See stories by Chris Abreu
