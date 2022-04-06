© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Advocates worry end of federal pandemic relief will drive increase in child hunger

WKSU | By Kelly Krabill
Published April 6, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT
The Columbus-based Children's Hunger Alliance distributing meals to Ohio residents.
Amanda Thomson
/
Children's Hunger Alliance
The Columbus-based Children's Hunger Alliance distributing meals to Ohio residents.

K-12 students may no longer have access to free grab and go meals after the end of the current school year.

When federal pandemic relief expires, so too will child nutrition waivers that allow more flexibility where free student meals can be handed out. That effects places like libraries and rec centers that don’t have areas for groups to sit and eat.

According to the Columbus-based advocacy group Children’s Hunger Alliance, a quarter of Ohio’s children are food insecure. Shannon Amos is the Alliance’s Vice President for Programs.

Shanon Amos
700,000 children in Ohio are food insecure.

“We know that the need is more critical than ever." Amos said. "And unfortunately because we are going to be moving back to standard regulations we know that less meals will be served.”

Amos says the alliance is working on raising a quarter million dollars to cover the thousands of children in Ohio who could be impacted.

Tags

Community Children's Hunger Alliancefood insecuritycoronavirus relief
Kelly Krabill
Kelly Krabill is a senior journalism major at Kent State and will be graduating Spring 2022. She is a general assignment editor for the student-run newspaper, Kent Stater. She has also worked as a copy editor, opinion writer and photographer. She already holds a photography degree and worked in the health insurance field almost 12 years before returning back to school to receive a second bachelor’s degree. With her minor being in nonprofit studies, she hopes to work in a nonprofit newsroom as a multi-media reporter who tells stories about the local community.
See stories by Kelly Krabill