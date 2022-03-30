Akron wants ideas on upgrading its parks. Residents could get $100k to make it happen

The Akron Parks Collaborative is launching its annual challenge that asks residents to share ideas on what they would do to make their parks better. Executive Director Bridget Ambrisco says the goal of the Akron Parks Challenge is to reverse decades of neglect driven in part by a lack of funding.

Bridget Ambrisco The goal of the Akron Parks Challenge Listen • 0:13

“They need to be activated so that they’re safe and well used. And a lot of the benches and playgrounds and those types of things needs to be upgraded to really be quality spaces for the neighborhood,” Dambrisco said.

Since the challenge began in 2018, the nonprofit collaborative has added new playgrounds, installed fire pits and expanded shaded seating areas in seven parks.

The two winning ideas will each get $100,000 for park improvements.

Applications will be accepted through April 22. Winners will be announced in June.

