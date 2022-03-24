Familiar voices will still be with you on March 28 on WKSU, Ideastream Public Media

There are some big changes coming to the public radio landscape in Northeast Ohio starting Monday.

As you may have heard, WKSU 89.7 FM will become the sole NPR station for the region, and WCPN, at its new broadcast frequency of 104.9 FM, will rebroadcast WKSU’s signal along with WKSU's six other transmitters and translators. WCLV will move to 90.3 FM, giving a million more people in Northeast Ohio access to classical music.

There are also some changes coming to the anchor chairs. Amanda Rabinowitz will move to afternoons as WKSU's new "All Things Considered" Host. Amy Eddings, who's been Ideastream Public Media's "Morning Edition" host on WCPN for the last five years, will move into the "Morning Edition" slot on WKSU. Amy and Amanda talked on WKSU's "Morning Edition" Thursday about the coming changes and their careers so far in public radio.

WKSU's current "All Things Considered" host, Jeff St.Clair, will be moving to middays on WKSU, where the station will be adding more local news to the lineup. Tune in Friday to WKSU's "All Things Considered" for a conversation between Amanda and Jeff.

And check out the "Sound of Ideas" on 89.7 FM at 9 a.m. Monday, its first day on WKSU, to hear a wide ranging conversation with Amanda, Amy, Jeff, "Sound of Ideas" host Rick Jackson and Ideastream Public Media Executive Editor Mike McIntyre, who hosts the Friday Reporters Roundtable on the "Sound of Ideas."

