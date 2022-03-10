River erosion near tracks has Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad changing course

Concerns over erosion near the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad's tracks in Brecksville has prompted the railroad to modify its operations. Recent heavy rain and snow in the region has caused significant erosion along the Cuyahoga River near the Columbia Run picnic area.

Passenger safety is a priority for the railroad. The national park scenic route has been replaced with a shorter trip to avoid riding through the damaged area.

The railroad’s Chief Operating Officer Bobby Dinkins says the weather has worsened an existing problem.

“It’s been something that has been a concern through the years, but just recently because of what’s been happening with all the snow and all the moisture in the ground, it’s kind of just accelerated," Dinkins said. "And so it got closer to the tracks, and we just want to make sure that everybody’s safe when we run our trains.”

An emergency riverbank stabilization is needed.

Dinkins says his staff will be working with the national park to determine the stabilization work necessary for the riverbank. He says the length of time to repair the area has not been decided. But service on this portion on the railroad is expected to be suspended through May 1.

