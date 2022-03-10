© 2022 WKSU
River erosion near tracks has Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad changing course

WKSU | By Kelly Krabill
Published March 10, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad has changed it operations due to concerns of erosion along the Cuyahoga River in Brecksville.
Brenda Long
/
The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad
Erosion is increasing near the tracks of the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad in Brecksville, the result of snow and moisture in the ground, according to the railroad.

Concerns over erosion near the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad's tracks in Brecksville has prompted the railroad to modify its operations. Recent heavy rain and snow in the region has caused significant erosion along the Cuyahoga River near the Columbia Run picnic area.

Passenger safety is a priority for the railroad. The national park scenic route has been replaced with a shorter trip to avoid riding through the damaged area.

The railroad’s Chief Operating Officer Bobby Dinkins says the weather has worsened an existing problem.

Bobby Dinkins of Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad: worsening erosion

“It’s been something that has been a concern through the years, but just recently because of what’s been happening with all the snow and all the moisture in the ground, it’s kind of just accelerated," Dinkins said. "And so it got closer to the tracks, and we just want to make sure that everybody’s safe when we run our trains.”

An emergency riverbank stabilization is needed.

Dinkins says his staff will be working with the national park to determine the stabilization work necessary for the riverbank. He says the length of time to repair the area has not been decided. But service on this portion on the railroad is expected to be suspended through May 1.

Kelly Krabill
Kelly Krabill is a senior journalism major at Kent State and will be graduating Spring 2022. She is a general assignment editor for the student-run newspaper, Kent Stater. She has also worked as a copy editor, opinion writer and photographer. She already holds a photography degree and worked in the health insurance field almost 12 years before returning back to school to receive a second bachelor’s degree. With her minor being in nonprofit studies, she hopes to work in a nonprofit newsroom as a multi-media reporter who tells stories about the local community.
