The Greater Cleveland YMCA is struggling to find lifeguards

The YMCA of Greater Cleveland says it has hit a critical point when it comes to have enough lifeguards at its pools.

The Y was already struggling to find lifeguards but the pandemic has made that even harder.

Philip Hearne the Director of Aquatics at the Greater Cleveland Y, says that they have had to reduce hours as a result. He says they aren’t the only ones struggling with staffing.

Philip Hearne The problem is not unique to Northeast Ohio. Listen • 0:08

“From all of the aquatics directors that I am in touch with I don't know any aquatics director in the country that would say that they are fully staffed”

Hearne says another challenge is the cost of getting a CPR certification which can run up to $300. He says they are offering free lifeguard classes and swim lessons for anyone who wants to work at the Y.

