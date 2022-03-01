© 2022 WKSU
Akron will provide an update on its vision for Lock 3

WKSU | By Chris Abreu
Published March 1, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST
The Lock 3 Vision Plan aims to build on the success of Lock 3 Park.
Andrew Meyer
/
WKSU
The City of Akron is hosting an event Tuesday to provide an update on planned improvements for Lock 3. Officials will announce that fundraising goals have been reached and lay out objectives for the future. The Knight Foundation is among those supporting the Vision Plan for Lock 3. Programming Director Kyle Kutuchief says they hope to make the public space more usable for everyday life.

Kyle Kutichief
The goal of the Vision Plan
Kyle Kutuchief

“You know if it were a Tuesday and you were thinking about meeting a colleague or a friend or somebody to catch up, you know Lock 3 Park may not be at the top of your list. We believe as the park gets rebuilt and becomes a comfortable place to be, we will see people using it every day, all-year.”

Kutuchief says residents are asking for more of an everyday park rather than just a “special event” venue. He says OLIN, a firm that specializes in landscape architecture and urban design, put together a plan to help meet that demand.

The event is scheduled for 1pm Tuesday at the Richard Howe House near Lock 3.

Community Lock 3 ParkAkronKyle KutuchiefKnight FoundationOLIN
Chris Abreu
Chris Abreu is a junior journalism major with a broadcast focus at Kent State with plans to graduate in May 2023. He spent his years at Kent State being heavily involved in TV2 with positions as a reporter, producer, anchor, and even News Director. He has professional reporting experience while working in Cleveland through News Lab, a reporting initiative at the university. Chris hopes to graduate and work in some form of production whether that be content creation through reporting or producing a podcast.
