Supporters of Ukraine rally, pray in Parma and Cleveland

As Russia invades Ukraine about 5,000 miles away from Cleveland, supporters of Ukraine and its people rallied in Northeast Ohio this weekend.

On Saturday, people gathered at Public Square in downtown Cleveland. Many tweeted blue and yellow hearts, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, to show their support. Pictures show Terminal Tower lit up in blue and yellow to also show support.

BLUE-YELLOW | we stand in solidarity with Ukraine and all those seeking peace amidst the violence wrought by war.



📷@MikeACollier pic.twitter.com/psZ0Lpvovu — Terminal Tower CLE (@TowerLightsCLE) February 26, 2022



On Sunday, a prayer vigil and rally is planned for 3:30 p.m. at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Parma. The Cleveland suburb is home to Ohio's largets population of Ukranians with more than 4,000. A third of Ohio's approximately 42,000 Ukranians live in Parma, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman plans to speak at the Sunday rally about the ongoing invasion in Ukraine and what he thinks needs to be done in Congress, according to a press release. He told the nation on NBC's "Meet the Press" that he'd be there to show solidarity for Ukraine.

Gov. Mike DeWine spoke on Sunday morning at a church service at St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church in Parma.

I have declared Sunday, February 27, 2022, a Day of Prayer in Ohio honoring the people of Ukraine. Ukraine's flag will also soon fly at the Ohio Statehouse and Governor's Residence to further show support for those under attack in Ukraine and for Ohio's Ukrainian population. pic.twitter.com/Vu8Nntz9r6 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 26, 2022



The Russian Cultural Garden of Cleveland also declared support for the Ukrainian people, saying on Facebook that leaders will "take down the flag of the country that started the war against (the) independent State of Ukraine."

