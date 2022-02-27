© 2022 WKSU
Supporters of Ukraine rally, pray in Parma and Cleveland

Ideastream Public Media | By Lisa Ryan
Published February 27, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST
On Saturday, people gathered at Public Square in downtown Cleveland.
On Saturday, people gathered at Public Square in downtown Cleveland.

As Russia invades Ukraine about 5,000 miles away from Cleveland, supporters of Ukraine and its people rallied in Northeast Ohio this weekend. 

On Saturday, people gathered at Public Square in downtown Cleveland. Many tweeted blue and yellow hearts, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, to show their support. Pictures show Terminal Tower lit up in blue and yellow to also show support. 


On Sunday, a prayer vigil and rally is planned for 3:30 p.m. at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Parma. The Cleveland suburb is home to Ohio's largets population of Ukranians with more than 4,000. A third of Ohio's approximately 42,000 Ukranians live in Parma, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman plans to speak at the Sunday rally about the ongoing invasion in Ukraine and what he thinks needs to be done in Congress, according to a press release. He told the nation on NBC's "Meet the Press" that he'd be there to show solidarity for Ukraine. 

Gov. Mike DeWine spoke on Sunday morning at a church service at St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church in Parma.


The Russian Cultural Garden of Cleveland also declared support for the Ukrainian people, saying on Facebook that leaders will "take down the flag of the country that started the war against (the) independent State of Ukraine."

Lisa Ryan
Lisa Ryan is a health reporter at Ideastream Public Media.
