The Akron Zoo puts a new spin on Groundhog Day for 2022

While Punxsutawney Phil is watching for his shadow on Wednesday, the Akron Zoo will be celebrating Groundhog Day by keeping its resident rodent forecaster, Summer, indoors. Instead, to mark the big day, Summer will be treated to her very own screening of a very special movie.

Debra Swank is Summer's caretaker.

“Knowing that Groundhog Day was coming up, and we have a groundhog. I mean, how can you not, capitalize on that. So, we just thought it would be kind of fun this year to expose Summer to the famous Bill Murray movie Groundhog's Day”

Swank says taking Summer from a warm room to a frigid outdoor space wouldn’t be safe for her.

Summer may not be offering a forecast herself this year, but as legend has it, if a groundhog like Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, it means six more weeks of winter.