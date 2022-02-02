© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Community

The Akron Zoo puts a new spin on Groundhog Day for 2022

WKSU | By Ben Weaver
Published February 2, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST

While Punxsutawney Phil is watching for his shadow on Wednesday, the Akron Zoo will be celebrating Groundhog Day by keeping its resident rodent forecaster, Summer, indoors. Instead, to mark the big day, Summer will be treated to her very own screening of a very special movie.

Debra Swank is Summer's caretaker.

“Knowing that Groundhog Day was coming up, and we have a groundhog. I mean, how can you not, capitalize on that. So, we just thought it would be kind of fun this year to expose Summer to the famous Bill Murray movie Groundhog's Day”

Swank says taking Summer from a warm room to a frigid outdoor space wouldn’t be safe for her.

Summer may not be offering a forecast herself this year, but as legend has it, if a groundhog like Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, it means six more weeks of winter.

Groundhog Day (1993) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Groundhog Day Akron Zoo
Ben Weaver
Ben Weaver is a Junior journalism student at Kent State University from Southwestern Ohio, in the Dayton area. Ben is pursuing a journalism major with a minor in photography. He is also working as a reporter at the Kent Stater.
