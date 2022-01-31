© 2022 WKSU
Cuyahoga County Public Library reaches record number of digital checkouts

WKSU | By Kelly Krabill
Published January 31, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
Books
WKSU
Readers checked out more e-books and audiobooks from the Cuyahoga County Public Library in 2021 than previous years.

The Cuyahoga County Public Library says it set a record last year for the number of e-books it checked out.

Patrons read 2.8 million e-books and audiobooks in 2021, nearly three times the average rate.

Communication Director Hallie Rich says the volume is one example of how people are adapting to the pandemic.

Hallie Rich: increased volume of e-books and audiobooks in 2021

“Maybe these were folks who regularly checked out print materials from the library pre-pandemic. During those periods where our buildings have been closed or where people have been home isolating or quarantining, they want to be able to access content,” Rich said.

She says the library is fifth worldwide in the number of digital checkouts per capita.

It serves 47 communities in Cuyahoga County, but anyone with an Ohio Public Library card can access their online material.

